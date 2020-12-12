As a father, it is important to pass on my knowledge of hunting to my two sons, as my father taught me and his father before him. Besides the basic hunting skills and game care, I taught them the importance of conservation, skillful marksmanship and gun safety. Most importantly, I made ethics a foundation in everything we did outdoors. Although my oldest son, Andre, is married with two children and doesn’t have as much time available to join me and his younger brother, I feel confident that when the timing is right, he will be hunting again. It is in his DNA.
I was pleasantly reminded about the connection the hunting tradition has on the quality of personal relationships between family members and friends after our opening day of deer hunting this year. The success of the day’s hunt meant much more than bringing home venison.
Opening day
Where to plan to hunt on the opening day of the firearms season is always an annual topic that I discuss with my youngest son, Nathaniel, as the date approaches. It didn’t matter where we would hunt, but I was looking forward to hunting with Nathaniel, who is a senior at Washington College. I don’t know how many more opening day hunts he will be available for as life moves on.
Our options are often limited to public land with an occasional invitation to hunt on private land. On the morning of opening day, we could be climbing the hills of Cunningham Falls State Park, paddling the Potomac River to Heater’s Island or setting in treestands at the Monocacy Natural Resource Management Area, all good choices for opening-day success.
Passing it on to the next generation
I thought the venue could change this year as Nathaniel was invited to hunt a farm on the Eastern Shore with one of his college teammates. As it turned out, Nathaniel decided to forego the opportunity to possibly tag a big Eastern Shore buck in favor of a reunion hunt with his childhood hunting buddies closer to home. I was more than happy to help organize the hunt.
I should not have been surprised at Nathaniel’s choice. Jack Stohlman, Cameron Moneypenny and his twin sister Sarah are Nathaniel’s closest friends. Besides hunting together for years, they all competed on the same shooting teams and attended junior hunt events sponsored by the Maryland DNR and the Monocacy Valley NWTF. The boys are also Eagle Scouts from the same troop. Since graduating from high school, they have each gone off in separate directions, and I was very pleased to see them eager to hunt together again.
The deer hunt was a success with several deer taken that day, including Sarah’s first deer kill, but the hunting success was secondary to the enjoyable moments when we would take breaks from hunting and gather for sharing stories and plenty of friendly banter.
These young hunters are fortunate to have been raised in hunting families. Unfortunately, the passing on of the hunting tradition from generation to generation is on a serious decline. A recent U.S. Fish and Wildlife survey showed that fewer than 5 percent of Americans, 16 years of age and older, actually hunt. This is alarming because it is less than half of what it was 50 years ago, and is not showing any signs of reversing direction on its own. More than half of the current hunters in the United States are over 45 years old, with 38 percent of those being over 55 years old.
Many hunters hang up their boots as they begin to age, which leaves a major deficit. Conservation agencies depend on money generated from license fees and excise taxes on firearms and ammunition to manage wildlife, all wildlife, not just game species.
DNR’s Mentored Hunting Program
To help offset this trend, the Maryland DNR has established a Mentored Hunt Program. The program aims to teach first-time hunters and lapsed hunters a new set of skills, whether it be hunting techniques or how to hunt specific species. The program pairs skilled veteran hunters with first-time or lapsed hunters (mentees) and walks them through a series of technical lectures that cover a range of topics, including firearm safety, hunting tips and hunting techniques and strategies, as well as providing range time to help the mentee begin their journey into hunting.
Ultimately, the hope is that the mentor program will help to introduce people from all walks of life to hunting as a means of gathering food and, ultimately, a lifestyle and something that they will be proud to pass on their children.
To learn more about the Maryland Mentored Hunt program log onto https://dnr.maryland.gov/wildlife/Pages/hunt_trap/Mentored-Hunt-Program.aspx#CE or contact Chris Markin at christopher.markin@maryland.gov.
Contact Dan Neuland at danneuland@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.