Fishing has many intrinsic qualities that go well beyond the mere act of catching fish. For instance, holding a native brook trout in your hand for only a few seconds before release is a moment of awe and appreciation for everything wild. It becomes a memory that is cherished by conservation-minded anglers who recognize the biological and environmental value of a viable brook trout population.
Brook trout are inherently beautiful creatures and typically are found in the most pristine, remote and environmental sensitive watersheds. Unfortunately, human impacts such as deforestation, agricultural land use and urbanization have resulted in the extirpation of brook trout from 62 percent of their historic range in Maryland.
In 2020, Scott Scarfone, representing the Upper Gunpowder Falls Brook Trout Partnership, was the guest speaker at the February meeting of the Potomac Valley Fly Fishers in Frederick. He gave an informative talk on the great aesthetic, recreational, economic and biological value of Maryland brook trout. He stated emphatically, “when man moves in, the brook trout perish.” Sadly, in watersheds where human land use exceeds 18 percent, brook trout populations cannot survive, according to Scarfone.
Significant brook trout populations are currently found in only three parts of Maryland: Garrett County in Western Maryland, the Upper Gunpowder Falls watershed in Baltimore County and in the Catoctin Mountain in Frederick County.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources listed brook trout as a Species of Greatest Need of Conservation in the 2006 Maryland Brook Trout Management Plan. Unlike brown and rainbow trout, brook trout require relatively pristine conditions for survival and typically cannot survive when water temperatures exceed 68 degrees. Brook trout are also incredibly sensitive to pollution and sedimentation. If impervious surfaces are greater than 0.5 percent in a watershed, brook trout will typically be wiped out.
There are also long-term threats to brook trout populations such as global warming. Current predictions indicate that warming water temperature over the next 100 years could eliminate brook trout populations in the Catoctin Mountain and Gunpowder watersheds by approximately 2100.
New Maryland brook trout regulations
New brook trout regulations are part of a conservation plan to help maintain and enhance the current brook trout populations in Maryland. The goal of the newly implemented brook trout regulations is to eliminate the harvest of brook trout adults in put-and-take areas across Maryland and in the most stressed brook trout populations east of Interstate 81.
Protecting and preserving this environmentally sensitive species in the more densely populated region of the state is vital. Recent results from a five-year statewide brook trout survey (2014-2018) indicated an overall 27 percent additional loss in occupied brook trout watersheds since 1987. The central part of the state, east of Interstate 81, experienced the greatest decline, with a 20.1 percent loss in the Catoctin Mountain region and a 50 percent loss in the Piedmont region.
The recently adopted regulations would require the release of all brook trout caught from any water designated as a put-and-take trout fishing area. A person would not be allowed to have any brook trout in possession while fishing in these areas. All brook trout caught would be required to be released and returned to the water.
I was surprised that a no-kill brook trout regulation was not adopted statewide. I asked John Mullican, field operations manager for Maryland Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Program, for clarification of the new brook trout regulations. Mullican’s explanation was quite clear. The creel limit for brook trout in ALL water east of Interstate 81 is zero (all catch and release). The creel limit for brook trout in ALL put-and-take areas (statewide) is zero (catch and release).
However, in waters west of Interstate 81 that are not put-and-take or subject to other special regulations, the trout creel limit is two trout per day; brook trout are still subject to harvest in these waters. Mullican explained that brook trout can still be harvested in some streams west of Interstate 81 for a number of reasons. Garrett County has more brook trout resources; declines in brook trout populations in Western Maryland have not been as severe as the central and eastern counties (largely due to land use changes and loss of habitat), and there is a greater bait and harvest tradition in Garrett County. Though not perfect, the new regulations balance protection, conservation and fishing tradition.
The streams in Western Maryland that are open for brook trout harvest are mostly within the North Branch Potomac River, Savage, Casselman and Youghiogheny watersheds. They are under two trout/day harvest regulations with at least some public access. The following is a list of streams that are on public land in Garrett County where an angler can creel a brook trout or two: Potomac-Garrett State Forest, Lostland Run, Laurel Run, Savage River State Forest, Lower Savage River (12-inch minimum), South Branch of the Casselman River, Little Laurel Run, Bear Creek (Headwaters) and Little Bear Creek.
Contact Dan Neuland at: danneuland@verizon.net.
