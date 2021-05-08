For many years, I have known James Harris as a fly angler, fishing guide and proprietor of the Beaver Creek Fly Shop in Hagerstown. Now, also I know Harris as the president of the Potomac Valley Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society and the vice president of the local chapter of the North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association.
Harris became involved in training gun dogs about five years ago. He currently owns two Pudelpointers named Luger and Vogel Jager. The Pudelpointer breed originated in Germany, created by crossing the poodle with the pointer. Pudelpointers are a very versatile hunting dog, useful for all kinds of work in the fields, woods and water.
“During the summer months, we train and test both dogs by running multiple natural ability and utility tests through our Potomac Chapter and NAVHD,” Harris said.
The fall and winter seasons are all about hunting birds. Harris puts the dogs’ training to the test.
“Luger and Vogel Jager got about 40 days on the ground this year hunting wild birds in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maine,” Harris said.
More than any other kind of bird hunting, grouse and woodcock hunting is wild bird hunting. To find good grouse hunting, one needs to go where the habitat is prime. Ruffed grouse are abundant only where young forest habitats (5 to 15 years old) are common. Historically, young forest habitats were sustained primarily by fire and other disturbance events throughout the ruffed grouse range. Today, in most regions, commercial forest management and other proactive habitat management practices must be implemented at regular intervals (approximately every 10 to 15 years) to ensure a continuous supply of quality ruffed grouse habitat on the landscape.
On a fall trip to Maine, Harris hunted managed forest areas that offered a variety of age-specific forests.
“Maine has incredible grouse hunting,” Harris said.
During the late October hunt, he and his hunting partner experienced 15 to 30 flushes per day. On the last day of his hunt, his daily bag limit of four birds included a true “double” — two birds down with two consecutive shots.
The grouse population in Maryland has declined in recent years. In the central and southern Appalachians and elsewhere where aspen is not present or is rare, winter food availability and quality may be a limiting factor for the ruffed grouse population.
Like many Maryland bird hunters, Harris focuses on woodcock hunting in Maryland with his pointers. The woodcock season is split between the fall season beginning in late October and leading up to the firearms deer season in November and the 12-day winter season in January. The warm weather in January provided excellent hunting on the Eastern Shore this year, according to Harris, taking 12 woodcock in four days.
Fundraising banquet
The Potomac Valley Chapter of the RGS & AWS 24th annual Conservation Banquet will be held June 5 at Big Cork Vineyards in Rohrersville. The outdoor venue will be catered by Frederick’s own P.I.G.S. BBQ Restaurant and protected from the weather with large, well-ventilated tents. Harris commented that this year’s fundraising banquet will be an informal family friendly event with outside games such as cornhole as well as raffles.
Proceeds from the banquet will go toward the chapter’s Drummer Funds to be used to create healthy forest habitat for grouse and woodcock. Local chapters work with landowners and government agencies to develop critical habitat utilizing scientific management practices. Each chapter’s support has a substantial impact on habitat for grouse and woodcock.
The Potomac Valley Chapter uses funds to purchase GPS transmitters as part of the Eastern Woodcock Migration Research Cooperative. This program uses GPS and satellite technology to track woodcock as they migrate between their northern breeding areas and southern wintering grounds.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ personnel catch migrating woodcock with mist nets at night. Captured woodcock are fitted with harnesses containing tiny GPS transmitters. The harnesses are designed to stay on the bird for approximately one year, but the elastic harness material may biodegrade earlier and fall off of the woodcock.
Tickets for The Potomac Valley Chapter of the RGS & AWS 24th annual Conservation Banquet can be purchased online with a credit card at ruffedgrousesociety.org/banquest-events/. For more information contact James Harris at 301-524-9201.
