The Monocacy River was designated by the State of Maryland as a Maryland Scenic River in 1974. A float down the Monocacy Scenic River Water Trail is a great way to relax and ease some of the tensions generated from the “stay-at-home” recommendations issued by government officials and health professionals. However, if you are looking to avoid crowds, try to arrive early or schedule your trip on the river on a weekday instead of a weekend.
The Monocacy has always been a popular recreational destination during the summer months but the overflow of parked vehicles on recent weekends at the access points to the river seem to suggest that the Monocacy has become even more attractive to paddlers, anglers and picnickers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Monocacy River is formed by the convergence of Marsh Creek and Rock Creek near the community of Harney in northern Carroll County. Interestingly, Harney was originally known as Monocacyville until 1892. From the Mason-Dixon line, the river flows south, defining the border between Frederick and Carroll County until it joins Big Pipe Creek located just upstream of the Md. 77 bridge near Rocky Ridge.
Monocacy Scenic River Water Trail
The Monocacy Scenic River Water Trail begins at the Md. 77 Bridge, 16 miles downstream from the Maryland/Pennsylvania border. The water trail covers a total of 42 miles as the river flows through Frederick County and terminates at the boat ramp at the Mouth of the Monocacy.
The map of the Monocacy Scenic River Water Trail has nine designated access points. Below is a brief description of each of these sites.
n Md. 77 to Creagerstown Park (6.3 river miles) — There are no facilities or amenities at this location. Parking is limited to approximately four vehicles on the pull-off near the bridge. The access is gated and requires a drag on a dirt path of 1/8 of a mile to reach the river.
n Creagerstown Park to Devilbiss Bridge (5.4 river miles) — The Creagerstown Park has parking for up to 10 cars and a narrow concrete boat ramp for easy access to the river. There are no bathroom facilities but some picnic tables and a playground are located at the park.
n Devilbiss to Riverside Park (7.8 river miles) — A 3-foot high guardrail surrounds the gated parking area at Devilbiss making launch and takeout suitable for kayaks and canoes only. There are no facilities or amenities at this location. The gate closes at dark. When the parking lot is full, you should park on the shoulder of Devilbiss Road as the private landowner uses the road to the parking area to move farming equipment.
n Riverside Park to Pinecliff Park (6.2 river miles) — Riverside Park has a large parking area and easy access to the river via a concrete boat ramp. The location is close to restaurants and shopping.
n Pinecliff Park to Gambrill Mill (6.2 river miles) — Pinecliff Park has a concrete boat ramp and amenities that include picnic pavilions, bathroom facilities, trash cans and water fountains. There are also plenty of parking spaces.
n Gambrill Mill to Buckeystown Community Park (4.2 river miles) — Gambrill Mills has a paved parking lot for up to 20 cars. A 330-foot long narrow boardwalk leads to the river access. There are no facilities or amenities at this location.
n Buckeystown Community Park to Park Mills (5.8 river miles) — A kayak launch at Buckeystown Park was installed to assist launch and take-out of watercraft due to the steep shoreline. The amenities include picnic pavilions, bathroom facilities and trash cans. The parking is limited to 26 spaces.
n Park Mills to Monocacy Boat Ramp (3.6 river miles) — The access is located at the end of Mouth of the Monocacy Road within sight of the Monocacy Aqueduct that spans the river before it empties into the Potomac River near Dickerson. There is a concrete boat ramp and bathroom facilities. The parking area holds up to 35 vehicles.
Be safeThe Monocacy River has a slow gradient with an average floating speed of 2 miles per hour, making it ideal for novice paddlers. A wearable personal flotation device is required to be onboard for each individual during the summer months. Safe water levels on the Monocacy are 5 feet or below for recreational use. Be sure to check current water levels on the Monocacy at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/md/nwis/uv?site_no=01643000.
A detailed water trail map can be found at https://www.recreater.com/DocumentCenter/View/154/Monocacy-Water-Trail-Map.
Contact Dan Neuland at danneuland@verizon.net.
