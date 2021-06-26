The Maryland AIM Championship was held on June 12 at the Thurmont Conservation and Sportsman’s Club. AIM stands for Academics Integrity and Marksmanship and represents the Amateur Trapshooting Association’s (ATA) official youth trapshooting program. The ATA is the largest clay target shooting organization in the world, and the ATA governs the sport’s rules and regulations. AIM encourages good sportsmanship and personal responsibility, and AIM also provides scholarship opportunities for AIM members.
A total of 43 kids shot trap singles and 21 shot trap doubles to compete for top standing in the Maryland AIM trap league. Four non-resident AIM members were included in the total. AIM members from the following Maryland teams participated: Susquehanna Dusters, Frederick Stars & Stripes, Thurmont Top Shots, Catoctin Fish & Game and Mount Airy Sharpshooters.
The weather cooperated and provided cloudy skies, light winds and comfortable temperatures throughout the day. Participants, family and volunteers enjoyed a catered lunch from Mission BBQ and Rita’s Italian Ice.
The competition was followed by a shoot-off for a shooting bag donated by Shamrock Leather and was won by Nanan Tamour, of Walkersville. AJ VanRavensburg, of New Market, was the winner of the Annie Oakley shoot-off for a flat of shells.
McGlaughlin and Biser win top honors
AIM individual awards were presented at the conclusion of the event. Special recognition for High Overall female honors went to 17-year-old Abigail McGlaughlin, of Union Bridge. She is a member of the Frederick County 4-H Shooting Sports Program and the Frederick Stars & Stripes Clay Target Team. McGlaughlin recently completed her emergency medical certification and she is currently affiliated as an EMT with the New Market District Volunteer Fire Department.
Eighteen-year-old Shane Biser, of Thurmont, took High Overall male honors. Biser is a member of the Thurmont Top Shots, the youth trap program at the Thurmont Conservation and Sportsman’s Club. For the past two years, Biser has earned ATA All-American ranking in the junior category. He attends Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, pursuing a degree in nursing.
As a freshman member of the Midland University Varsity Shotgun Sports Team, Biser dominated the Prairie Circuit Classic and made the Mid-West All Conference Team. In 2019, he won the Maryland State Singles Championship with a perfect score of 200. The 2020 event was canceled due to pandemic restrictions. Already in 2021, while competing in the Junior Gold category, he has won several honors including: Doubles Champion at the Keystone Open in Pennsylvania; and Singles Champion, Handicap Runner-up and Class AA High-All-Around Champion at the Empire Grand in New York State. Biser also won the Preliminary Handicap Open Champion at the Delaware State Trapshooting Championship.
AIM Individual Awards — Singles
AIM trophies are awarded by age categories: Pre-Sub 11 and under; Sub-junior 12-14; Junior 15-17; Junior Gold 18-22.
Cole Shanholtz, Pre-Sub champion, score 88; Logan Miller, Pre-Sub runner-up, score 83; Bryce Lawson, Pre-Sub third, score 82; Memphis Seonarain, Sub-Junior champion, score 99; Cole Cervantes, Sub-Junior runner-up, score 98; Jake Gillispie, Sub-Junior third, score 93; Jackson Palmisano, Sub-Junior fourth, score 92; and AJ VanRavensburg, Sub-Junior fifth, score 88.
AJ Hahn, Junior champion, score 97; Zach Mullen, Junior runner-up, score 96; Hayden Palmisano, Junior third, score 96; AJ Arnold, Junior fourth, score 96; Connor Folk, Junior fifth, score 95; Shane Biser, Junior Gold champion, score 98; Chase Tyeryar, Junior Gold runner-up, score 96; Nathaniel Neuland, Junior Gold third, score 92; Abigail McGlaughlin, Junior High Lady, 97; and Baileigh Bonney, Sub-Junior High Lady, 90.
AIM Individual Awards: Doubles — Cole Shanholtz, Pre-Sub Champion, score 66; Logan Miller, Pre-Sub runner-up, score 58; AJ VanRavensburg, Sub-Junior champion, score 89; Cole Cervantes, Sub-Junior runner-up, score 73; Jackson Palmisano, Sub-Junior third, score 69; AJ Hahn, Junior Champion, score 84; Hayden Palmisano, Junior runner-up, score 81; Connor Folk, Junior third, score 76; Nathaniel Neuland, Junior Gold runner-up, score 89; Abigail McGlaughlin, Junior High Lady, 83; and Baileigh Bonney, Sub-Junior High Lady, 41.
Maryland State Trapshooting Championship
The 120th annual Maryland State Trapshooting Championship began earlier this week and will conclude on June 27. The event is taking place at the home grounds of the Maryland State Sportsman’s Association at 11612 Hunt Club Road in Thurmont. This is the largest ATA shoot held in Maryland with over 200 competitors from many states who are competing to win money, awards and All-American points. The event is open to the public.
Contact Dan Neuland at danneuland@verizon.net.
