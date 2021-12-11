The opening day of the Maryland 2021 deer firearms season was windy and cold. I spent the first several hours of the morning perched high in a portable treestand on the side of a mountain in Cunningham Falls State Park. I was hunting with my son, Nathaniel, and my friend Mike Kalmar, who were also hunting from treestands nearby.
I was overlooking a section of forest covered by fallen trees and waiting patiently for deer that might use this cover to escape other hunters moving about in search of their quarry. I was hoping that the cold would hasten the movement of other hunters to move about before too long as the wind chill was numbing.
Waiting is all part of the hunting plan. It gives me time to not only observe nature but also reflect on memories of past hunts. I was in the very same location that I hunted on opening day in 1993. I remember that the weather was mild and the game animals were on the move. I stayed on stand the entire day and watched several squirrels run about. At one point, a flock of turkeys appeared, and by the end of that day, a total of 18 deer, all antlerless, moved by my stand. I did not have an antlerless tag that season. I also saw several hunters and heard lots of shooting farther up the mountain.
As evening approached, the game became less active and the forest became silent. In the final moments of the day, I heard a deer approaching slowly. Fortunately, it was an antlered deer. My shot was true and I tagged my first mountain buck on that day.
That was almost 30 years ago. A lot has changed on the mountain since then. First it was the gypsy moth invasion that killed many of the oak trees. The poor hemlock trees were next. The woolly adelgid insect literally sucked the life out of almost all but a few remaining hemlock trees on the mountain. Then came the dreaded emerald ash borer insect that decimated the ash tree population. All this devastation has altered the landscape of the mountain, making it a jumble of fallen trees and standing dead snags.
Now, after more than two hours on stand, nothing was moving. It was a very quiet morning with only a few distant gunshots, not characteristic of a typical opening day on public land in Frederick County. No squirrels, deer or hunters were sighted. I was beginning to think that I might have to get down from my treestand and walk the mountain in an effort to move some deer to my hunting companions.
Then, all at once, a group of six deer came crashing my way down the hillside above my stand. At first glance, all I saw were antlers! As the deer moved swiftly through the maze of fallen trees in single file, I could see the bright, tall rack on the third deer in the group. I picked an opening and waited for the buck to move through the opening and fired my rifle.
The impact of the bullet made the big buck wheel around sharply and run directly under my stand and quickly disappear out of sight. More shots rang out as the deer dispersed in different directions.
What started as a very slow morning turned out to be quite an exciting day on the mountain. I tagged a beautiful eight-point mountain buck while Mike tagged a nice six-point. Nathaniel’s rifle misfired, possibly due to the cold, or he probably would have filled his tag that morning as well.
The work begins
Once a deer is down and recovered by the hunter, the work begins. Proper field dressing is crucial to preserving the quality of the meat for table fare and needs to be completed as soon as possible, especially on warm days. Opening the carcass and removing the internal organs facilitates cooling until the hide can be removed.
After tagging the deer, we dragged the two bucks to my truck. Arriving at my house in Thurmont, we transferred Mike’s buck to his truck. We both process our deer ourselves, and we wasted no time.
In my unheated garage, I hoisted the deer with a game gambrel and began the skinning process. A deer hide that is not removed in a timely fashion in warm weather will hasten the growth of bacteria and greatly diminish the quality of the meat. Fortunately, the weather was quite cool, and there were no issues with spoilage. I let the deer hang to allow the meat to firm-up overnight.
Processing for consumption
The next day, I began to carefully bone-out the meat. This is best done with a knife with a long, semi-flexible blade such as a boning knife. First, I remove the backstraps, then the front quarters. Next, I remove the meat from both sides of the neck and the sections of thin layers of meat on either side of the brisket and rib cage.
The hind quarters are last, carefully separating the muscle groups. All meat is divided and placed into gallon-size zip-top bags and stored in a large meat tub that fits nicely on the bottom shelf of my refrigerator. Over the next several days, I carefully process the venison into steaks, stew meat, and ground meat. It is a time-consuming process but the rewards are great table fare. I also make my own jerky and bologna or sausage, all good eating!
Need a good jerky or bologna recipe? Contact me at danneuland@verizon.net and I will send you my recipes.
