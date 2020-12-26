The Maryland late muzzleloader deer season is a great time to be outdoors in pursuit of white-tailed deer. This year, the late muzzleloader season began on Dec. 19 and will end on Jan. 2. For many reasons, it is my favorite time of the year to hunt deer with a primitive firearm.
During the late muzzleloader season, I pray for snow. Snow provides an incredible backdrop to the excitement of the late-season hunt. Tracking deer through the snow-covered mountains of western Maryland is positively a classic hunting adventure. The forested landscape covered with a fresh blanket of snow is breathtakingly beautiful. Hunters can often enjoy the experience without the heavy pressure that is characteristic of the earlier firearms season.
The forest reveals its secrets when the snow falls. Even a light snowfall can provide the hunter with valuable information about the feeding and movement of deer within a given area. Deer sign such as trails and beds are easily found and identified in the snow-covered woods. Feeding areas where deer have kicked through the snow to find acorns are unmistakable. A deer trail with tracks moving in both directions between bedding and feeding areas is a good find and worth remembering.
Heavy hunting pressure during the firearms season keeps natural deer movement during daylight hours at a minimum. Because the late muzzleloading season is held a week after the close of the firearms season, deer begin to revert back to their normal winter patterns and are more likely to be seen moving during daylight hours. Typical conditions include short days with cold nighttime temperatures. On cold nights, deer will bed where they have shelter, such as downfalls and thick vegetation such as mountain laurel. They avoid windy locations and prefer the side of a ridge with the most sun.
The colder weather requires deer to burn more calories to stay warm. Deer that would normally not move until after dark, tend to begin feeding earlier each day. When deer and other wildlife sense a storm is coming, they will feed aggressively and then seek shelter, sometimes not moving for days. Once the weather clears, they will be out of their beds looking for food.
Still-hunt for success
Still-hunting in the snow requires patience. The challenge of still-hunting is to spot deer before they see, hear or smell the hunter and, if you are lucky, you might just get a chance to take a shot. Moving between two points in such a way as not to be detected by deer is not an easy task under most conditions. A thick layer of soft snow can work to your advantage by muffling sounds and concealing movement. A frozen layer of ice on top of snow that crunches loudly with each step is not at all conducive to still-hunting, and its best to take a stand and wait rather than move about.
In all situations, to still-hunt effectively, you have to spend more time looking than moving. Move slowly and take frequent pauses. A deer’s eye can see the slightest motion, but they do not see detail well. Slight movements can alert deer but not necessarily cause alarm unless that movement is associated with an unfamiliar sound or smell. To help disguise movement, I prefer to wear white camouflage when the ground is covered in snow. For safety, I always wear a fluorescent orange cap in addition to a fluorescent orange backpack or vest.
Deer have excellent hearing and will usually hear danger well before they can see it. Whitetails are constantly on the alert, deciphering all the sounds of the forest. A rustling in the leaves could be just a noisy squirrel but the regular cadence of footsteps are tell-tale sounds of a hunter. To avoid spooking a deer, gently plant each foot applying your weight gradually to avoid snapping twigs and dead branches underfoot. Take no more than three steps at a time, and although a deer might hear something, it might not be alarmed by the sounds.
A deer relies on its sense of smell more than what it can see or hear. A deer’s acute sense of smell can pick up the slightest odor and quickly determine the direction of the source. Once a deer smells a hunter, the game is over as the deer runs for safety. Yet, hunters who pay attention to wind currents and use them to their advantage can avoid detection. The winds can also disguise sounds and make it possible to move a bit quicker while still-hunting.
Still-hunting is certainly not the most productive hunting method, and it’s probably the most difficult to master. More often than not, you will return empty-handed, but each hunt is a learning experience providing knowledge that can be applied to future hunts. I do believe still-hunting is the most rewarding method for taking a deer as some of my most memorable deer hunts occurred when I spent a day on the mountain tracking deer. Add the challenge of using a muzzleloading rifle, and a successful hunt is something that would even make Meshach Browning proud!
Contact Dan Neuland at danneuland@verizon.net.
