Deaf Everest Climbers 3

Two long-time Frederick residents are among the first deaf climbers to summit Mount Everest.

Guinness World Records says the first deaf person to summit Everest was Japanese alpine skier and orienteer Satoshi Tamura in 2016.

Piedmontgardener

Dang, these two rock. Major congratulations!

Fredginrickey

Impressive, Well Done!

