PRINCETON, W.Va. — Plans for a non-motorized trail system offering hiking, mountain biking and other modes of recreation that will extend across large parts of southern West Virginia continues to expand with the inclusion of yet another county.
The Mercer County Commission recently passed a resolution for the Southern West Virginia Non-Motorized Trail Authority which now includes Raleigh County.
"The southern West Virginia counties including Monroe, Summers, Mercer, McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming share a diverse history filled with triumphs and challenges," County Commissioner Bill Archer read from the proclamation. "From the popular healing springs of Monroe County to the railroad, timber and coal industries of Wyoming, McDowell, Raleigh and Summers counties, the citizens of West Virginia's southernmost counties have long enjoyed a common bond of necessity and strengthened through love of the mountain region we all call home."
Counties in the Southern West Virginia Non-Motorized Trail Authority are seeking ways to develop a six-county non-motorized trail system for hiking, kayaking, canoeing, mountain biking and draisine trail systems along with an equestrian trail system, Archer said. This multi-county trail system will benefit the region's residents as well as visitors.
"In addition, the Southern West Virginia Non-Motorized Trail Authority pledges to develop a system that provides an alternative — not a competition — to the region's state-maintained All-Terrain Vehicle Hatfield-McCoy Trail System," Archer read from the resolution. "By developing a non-motorized trail system on abandoned logging roads, coal haulage railroads and stream-side trails, the united counties can promote healthy activities for citizens and guests while embracing a commitment to environmental stewardship of our common natural resources."
