The Frederick Forestry Board invites you to enjoy a stroll through Baker Park to say hello to some old friends — our trees. The board has tagged many select trees for the Tree Walk: a self-guided immersion into all types of American trees, their physical attributes, and unique growing characteristics. It is appropriate for all age groups and can be completed at your own pace, in person or online.
Online, the Tree Walk is at www.frederick.forestryboard.org/tree-walk-series. You can view select trees on an interactive map, with pictures to help recognize each tree within its surrounding, and a description of each specimen. Better yet, take your smartphone and enjoy a springtime stroll (respecting social distancing — naturally). Pull up the Forestry Board’s interactive map and scan the QR codes on the tree tags to learn fun facts about each tree.
The Tree Walk series is curated by Bethany Dell’Agnello, member of the Frederick County Forestry Board. A retired middle and high school teacher, with a background in science and ecology, Dell’Agnello now focuses on continuing education classes at Frederick Community College, including nature walks, and is an outdoor education specialist in local national parks for “Bridging the Watershed,” a program by the Alice Ferguson Foundation.
“The more you learn about a tree, the more you learn to appreciate it,” says Dell’Agnello. “Trees are the most complex and successful plants on earth, as well as among the oldest living organisms. They are essential to life, as they reduce pollution by absorbing vast amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and replacing it with oxygen. Each day, one acre of trees will produce enough oxygen to keep 18 people alive. Trees also regulate water flow, prevent soil erosion, and they can affect weather patterns. Trees are also enormously diverse, and can be stunningly beautiful.”
What will you discover on your Tree Walk?
About the Forestry Board
The Frederick County Forestry Board promotes the conservation, stewardship and sustainable use of our forest resources and urban landscapes. The Board informs the public and vigorously advocates for local, regional and national forest ecosystems. Trees enhance well-being; improve the quality of streams, lakes and the Chesapeake Bay; help cool the environment; retain and improve soil; produce oxygen while consuming carbon dioxide; and provide home for wildlife. Visit www.frederick.forestryboard.org for information on programs, events and resources.
