Nutria are outlaws: an invasive species that wipes out wetlands, devours crops and digs into dams — so dreaded it has its own wanted poster.
Imported decades ago from South America for their fur, nutria have been chewing their way north into Hampton Roads for years. Until recently, the James River confined them to the South Side.
But now they’ve breached the Great Wall, getting a toehold in virgin territory, where conditions are even riper for a population explosion.
Sightings are being reported from Hampton to Mathews County, but the only presence that’s been confirmed is on the Chickahominy River, northwest of Williamsburg.
The infiltration was likely launched from Surry County, which nutria expanded into some time ago.
“The James isn’t that wide there, and it only takes one pregnant female to make the swim,” said Todd Engelmeyer, regional biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. “It’s a miracle it hasn’t happened before.”
The ecological menace now has a clear path to the Potomac River, where it could cross into Maryland — a state that recently declared itself nutria-free after a $25 million, 20-year search-and-destroy campaign.
“Absolutely the last thing we want to see is them showing up here again,” said Jonathan McKnight, a biologist with Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources. “When I look south into Virginia, I’m really worried — for your sake as well as ours.”
The semiaquatic rodents, which can top 20 pounds, typically prefer wetlands. With big orange teeth, they indulge their taste for plant roots, consuming a quarter of their body weight daily, creating swathes of dead zones known as “eat outs.”
Coastal marshes become mud flats, then open water. Erosion gets worse. And the vital nurseries and feeding grounds for all sorts of fish, fowl and blue crabs disappear.
“You’ve got some of the most beautiful tidal wetlands on the planet,” McKnight said, “and they serve the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem that we share. To let nutria get in there and run loose would be the ultimate in folly and irresponsibility.”
Federal money bankrolled Maryland’s nutria war — funding that’s now up for grabs for the next front. About $12 million is on the table, destined to be divvied among states that can show the greatest need.
Virginia is pulling together its pitch. Experts are assessing environmental and economic impacts. Signs have been posted at about 50 boat ramps north of the James, asking the public to be on the lookout and report sightings.
So far, most of the checked-out reports have led to muskrats — slightly shier and smaller but with similar features, including long, rat-like tails.
“But muskrats are native,” McKnight said. “They eat the tops of plants instead of the roots, so they don’t hurt the marsh.”
Teams of dogs helped pinpoint the colonies in Maryland, where the invasion story was the same as elsewhere.
They have established themselves in at least 16 states. Females can bear up to three litters a year with as many as 13 young in each, and they’re ready to breed again within 48 hours of giving birth. Predators like foxes and coyotes have a hard time reaching deep enough into the marsh turf.
Virginia hasn’t mounted a large-scale assault before — just a year-round hunting season on the nuisance species. Other states have tried a patchwork of methods. Bounties. Poisonous bait. Birth control. None has done the trick.
Efforts to find uses for nutria haven’t spurred much commercial harvesting. Some meat is used in dog treats but attempts to push it onto dinner plates have fallen flat.
Just like Maryland needs Virginia to guard its flanks, Virginia needs North Carolina. Maryland’s McKnight said the combat money is critical.
“Only the feds have pockets deep enough to eradicate nutria and only a concerted government effort can do the job,” he said. “You need to put people in the field to get to these animals. You have to kill them all.”
Maryland’s measures employ a tactic known as “Judas nutria” — in which individuals are caught, sterilized, fitted with radio collars, released and tracked back to their colonies. Once the nutria were located, they were shot or caught with lethal traps.
“I’m not surprised they’ve jumped the James in Virginia,” McKnight said, explaining that one colony of about 50 animals appeared to have reached Maryland by swimming across the Chesapeake Bay.
“At its closest point — if they had a GPS and planned the journey — we’re talking about a 6-mile swim.”
Nutria or muskrat?
Biologist Todd Engelmeyer agrees that some of the distinguishing characteristics mentioned online are too “subtle” to help most folks tell a nutria from a muskrat.
Like their tails: Nutrias’ are “round” and muskrats’ are “ridged.” Color: Shades of brown — not helpful. Size: Stats can be close enough — especially with young animals — that it can be hard to judge in real life.
Tips for identifying nutria — Swimming style: Profile will look like two humps, with both head and rump held high above the surface. White whiskers: Like “grandpa’s mustache. Orange front teeth: So big and bright they’re hard to miss.
