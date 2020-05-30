You’re exploring the outdoors, hiking in a forest or open meadow. Suddenly, your eyes fall upon a tiny animal curled up tightly, still as night. It’s a fawn!
What do you do?
The answer, says the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, is to do nothing. Though the spotty fawn may appear abandoned, it more than likely is not. While the mama doe may not be in sight, she likely is not far away feeding, and she will return to care for her fawn.
While a motionless fawn may seem helpless, it’s doing what it instinctively knows will keep it safe from predators — being still. Newborn fawns have almost no natural odor and their spotted, reddish-brown coats act as camouflage, helping them to blend into their surroundings. If these instincts, behaviors and coloration didn’t work, well, there would be far fewer fawns surviving predation.
Late spring (May and June) is the time for white-tailed deer to give birth. While working at home last Wednesday and watching the young squirrels act squirrel-ly, I spied a newly-born fawn, still wobbly on its feet, nuzzling its mother as she lovingly licked it from head to tail.
DNR’s wildlife pages offer educational information on the state’s wildlife residents. The deer fawn facts page answers some common questions:
Is it OK to feed a fawn?
No, never feed fawns. They have specific nutritional requirements. Feeding a fawn the wrong foods could impact its health or even lead to death.
My kids touched the fawn. Will its mother abandon it?
No. She may avoid the fawn until the human disturbance has subsided. Then she will search for her missing fawn.
It’s so cute! Can I keep it?
No. Deer are wild, and removing them to keep in captivity is against the law in Maryland. Allowing a wild animal, such as a fawn, to become to “comfortable” with human interaction can become a dangerous situation or a nuisance as it matures.
The fawn has an injured leg? How can I help?
Maryland has licensed wildlife rehabilitators who are authorized to handle injured fawns. For more information, contact the DNR Wildlife Services Information Line at 877-463-6497 or visit the Maryland Wildlife Rehabilitators Association for a list of persons in your area, www.mwrawildlife.org.
— Susan Guynn
