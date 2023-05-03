Frederick's 21st Running Festival is this weekend, and besides a hive of activity, it will likely bring heavy traffic to the area, Frederick Police Department spokeswoman Samantha Long said.
There will be rolling street closures Sunday morning as the half-marathon run takes place, she said.
"Expect heavy, heavy delays. Plan accordingly," Long said in a phone interview.
There will be a host of activities for the thousands of runners and spectators.
At least 4,200 runners will participate in a 5K Saturday evening and a half-marathon Sunday morning, Lee Corrigan, president of Corrigan Sports Enterprises, said at a press conference Wednesday.
The company organizes the festival. "We're signing up a hundred a day right now," Corrigan said.
Here is a guide to having fun — or getting out of the way — for the festival this weekend.
Frederick Celebration Village, which will feature things like a band and beer garden, takes place at the Frederick Fairgrounds from about 4 to 8 pm. Expect "fun and games and food for the whole family," Corrigan said.
The Kids Fun Run, also at the Frederick Fairgrounds, begins at 5 p.m. Then, the Twilight 5K begins at 6 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony at about 7 p.m., Long said.
The half-marathon and the team relay will run simultaneously and begin at 7 a.m., according to the festival's website. The race begins on East Patrick Street at the fairgrounds, Corrigan said.
Celebration village kicks off at 8 a.m., according to the event's site. An awards ceremony for the half-marathon will begin between 9:15 and 10:25 a.m., depending on when racers finish, Long said.
You can follow along the half-marathon at the start at the fairgrounds, at Market Street, at Baker Park, and back at the fairgrounds for the finish, Corrigan said.
Runners will also be driven to Frederick Social on Saturday and Sunday night, Lee said. There will also be live bands at the celebration villages at the fairgrounds both nights.
Be aware of the route and try to avoid leaving your car parked in the path of runners this weekend, Long said.
Police officers will manage people and vehicle traffic, and can help if you or your car end up in the middle of race, she added.
(1) comment
"How to steer clear
Be aware of the route." It would have been nice to tell us what the route is with a map or link to the information. Yes, the sidebar links to another FNP article about the event which in turn links to the actual event site which has a menu with links to the specific runs. But the title of this one was "What to know..."
[wink]
