When fisherman Butch Smith pulled his last line up from the Neosho River in Kansas one day last month, he wasn’t quite sure what he was looking at.
As a 4½-foot, nearly 40-pound fish thrashed around in his boat, Smith called up a buddy and said, “I’ve got something weird here.” Smith sent him a photo, and the friend called back with an answer: That’s an alligator gar.
“I’ve seen gar, but I ain’t never seen a gar with a head shaped like this,” Smith said in an interview, explaining that he first thought his catch may have been a flathead catfish.
That’s because the alligator gar had never before been documented in the state. Smith got in touch with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and the fisheries division confirmed it was an alligator gar, a type of fish whose fossil records it says trace back nearly 100 million years. It gets its name from its wide head and broad snouts that resemble an American alligator.
Smith said that when he called the department, officials there were “just as shocked and surprised and stunned as I was.” His rare catch has set off a scramble to understand the origins of the fish and how it wound up in this water system.
Three gar species are native to Kansas, the longnose, shortnose and spotted gar.
Before the alligator gar was confirmed, Smith posted a photo on a Facebook page for “whisker seekers,” a catfishing group.
“A lot of people thought it was a spotted gar, or a shortnose. Some said alligator, but then people said they ain’t here,” Smith said. “And I said, ‘Well, there’s one here because it’s in the bottom of my boat.’”
Doug Nygren, director of the fisheries division, said that in addition to its teeth — alligator gar have two rows of teeth — its size gave it away. While the longnose gar can get up to 5 feet or more, Nygren noted that “most of our native species are more slender.” The 39.5-pound fish that Smith caught weighed 8 pounds more than the state record for a longnose gar, which, according to the department’s website, was caught in 1974.
“My first reaction was: How did it get here?” Nygren said. The alligator gar is not native to Kansas and are instead found from southwestern Ohio and southeastern Missouri and Illinois south to the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Kansas Wildlife and Parks Department.
Nygren said the fish may have been introduced illegally into the river system, perhaps by someone who caught it in another state, or kept the fish as a pet and released it into the river when it got too big.
