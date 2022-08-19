Labels with black letters on white paper can be found throughout the Lazo family home in Point of Rocks.
"Door," "table," "fireplace" — these are among the words 18-year-old Ukrainian twins Anastasia and Tetyana are learning as they settle into American life. The girls go by nicknames, Nastia and Tanya.
Husband and wife Phil and Karen Lazo met the girls in 2019 when they hosted them for the winter through New Horizons for Children, an orphan cross-cultural hosting ministry.
They had already raised two adult sons and lost their 8-year-old daughter in a car crash in 2003.
The Lazos were not planning to adopt, but they grew close to the twins and decided to add them to their family.
The Lazos adopted Nastia and Tanya on May 5, 2021. A paperwork error delayed their arrival to the U.S., but Phil and Karen were hopeful it would be resolved soon.
Then Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Nastia and Tanya, along with others from their orphanage, evacuated to Poland. Phil and Karen flew to Warsaw on July 11 to meet them and sign a mountain of paperwork, only to face a new hurdle.
The girls needed to pick up their passports in person at the Odesa, Ukraine, office. These were their passports with their American names, reissued after adoption. The Lazos had planned to pick them up in person on their return trip, but that changed when the war began.
A shortcut from Poland through Moldova or Romania was out. Nastia and Tanya could not cross these borders without their passports, but they could return to Ukraine.
The family of four booked overnight bus tickets to Lviv, Ukraine. They said the city appeared strangely normal.
But signs of war were near. An air raid siren sounded in Lviv as the family prepared to embark on the overnight train to Odesa. While en route, the train stopped for about 25 minutes.
Phil and Karen could not understand the announcement played over the train’s speakers in Ukrainian.
Then they saw smoke rise in the distance. A Russian missile strike had landed on the outskirts of Odesa.
The train moved again and the family pressed onward.
In Odesa, Nastia and Tanya provided their fingerprints and received their passports.
They flew to the U.S. on July 18, where family and friends welcomed them at Dulles International Airport. They were finally home.
A new chapter
The twins mostly communicate with their adoptive parents through Google Translate. The process requires patience, and the translations are not perfect.
A rough translation, combined with a knowing look or a hug, tends to get the message across.
On a recent visit to their home, Nastia and Tanya passed a cellphone back and forth, using the talk to text function to speak with a News-Post reporter about the war in Ukraine.
“We were very afraid,” Tanya said. “We cried a lot.”
The girls sat closely together on a couch, wearing matching outfits complete with American flag necklaces.
Nastia covered part of her face with her hands as Tanya spoke quickly in Russian.
“We really want peace in Ukraine,” Tanya said.
They evacuated to Poland in March.
The sisters were glad to have each other during the experience. They said they love each other very much.
“We are one,” Tanya said.
Nastia began to tear up as her sister spoke. Phil stood up to get them tissues.
The girls’ demeanor changed completely when the conversation shifted to life in America.
Nastia is learning to play guitar, and Tanya likes photography. They love Korean pop band BTS. The teens practically burst from their seats as they gushed over their favorite band members.
They like to spend time on TikTok and post videos. Nastia’s favorite color is blue, and Tanya’s is yellow — the colors of Ukraine’s flag.
And they are huge fans of their dad’s rock band, Point of Rock. Phil proudly displayed a video of the girls dancing along to the music at one of the band’s shows.
The twins have been trying new food, such as shrimp on the grill. They were a bit wary of it at first, their parents said.
And their favorite food?
“Ice cream,” the girls said in English, not needing Google Translate.
In Poland, the food at the safe house sometimes made Nastia and Tanya sick. The sausage had hairs in it, Karen said, and it was difficult to get fresh produce.
However, many people tried to make the best of the experience for the twins and thousands of other Ukrainian children in Poland. Karen said the children visited a trampoline park, met musicians and were given art supplies.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy video chatted with some of the kids, including the twins. They told him about the adoption. He wished them a good life in America, Nastia said.
More than anything, Nastia and Tanya want there to be peace in Ukraine. Their parents want that, too.
“We all are praying for peace in Ukraine,” Karen said into her phone, which translated the message for the twins.
The language barrier has not prevented the family from bonding.
On Monday nights, they get pizza and watch TV.
They have inside jokes — something about bunnies and squirrels — and the twins tease their dad about his bicycle helmet. They think it makes him look like a mushroom.
Nastia and Tanya desperately want to learn English. They have a tutor, use a language learning app and Karen helps them study with books.
“We’re relieved that they’re here safely,” Karen said in a follow-up interview. “They’re doing really well.”
On a sunny morning in August, the twins ventured outside to try shooting hoops with their 22-year-old brother Brett. He raised the net higher and caught the basketball when they missed.
The neighborhood was quiet, except for the sounds of the bouncing ball and Lazo siblings’ chatter.
A blue and yellow sunflower wreath hung on the door. Next to it, an American flag waved gently in the breeze.
The girls are not American citizens; their parents are working toward it.
But they did get to pick new names when they were adopted — Anastasia Joy and Tetyana Grace Lazo.
The names fit their personalities, their mother said.
