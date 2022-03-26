Here we are, just one month shy of one of the biggest Sikh holidays, Vaisakhi. Just as Sikhs are unknown to many people in Frederick, so too are their holidays. On or about April 14, Sikhs across the world will celebrate Vaisakhi, or the birth of Khalsa.
So what is this big celebration? Why is it considered to be one of the biggest festivals for Sikhs across the world?
The story begins, as it has been told, in 1699. A time when there were high religious tensions in India between several religions, including Sikhism, Hinduism and Islam. People were forced to convert and had no religious freedom. The Sikhs’ 10th spiritual teacher, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, was faced with a great debacle. It was during those times that people were restricted from freedom of religion. They were to convert when being asked to — or face death. It was at this time that Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s father, the Sikhs ninth spiritual teacher, Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, had his head cut off in Chandini Chowk, which is located in New Delhi, India. Guru Teg Bahadur Ji refused to convert and instead stood up for religious freedom. He gave up his life, rather than his religion.
Guru Gobind Singh Ji watched his father being executed for not converting. It was at this time that Guru Gobind Singh Ji took on the responsibility of creating a path to religious tolerance. He began his flight to the creation of Khalsa. He was on a mission to uplift the morale of Sikhs and those practicing other religions and stand up to the evil forces of injustice, tyranny and oppression.
Guru Gobind Singh Ji requested that people come to Anandpur Sahib, located in Northern India, for a special ceremony. People gathered to listen to him. When they gathered, they were caught by a sudden surprise. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was said to be standing with a sword in front of all who gathered. It was said that he then demanded to cut the head off of anyone who had the courage to be a sacrifice.
One person stepped forward and wanted to be a sacrifice. Guru Gobind Singh Ji took this man in a tent, and moments later, he came out with blood dripping from the sword. He then asked for four more devotees that would sacrifice their lives. As each man went into the tent, Guru Gobind Singh Ji came out with blood drenching from the sword and no sign of life of the five men who agreed to sacrifice their lives.
Why was he taking these men inside and cutting off their heads? It was only after some time that all five of those men emerged. All five of them were baptized, which is called Amrit Shakna. These five men became known as the five Khalsa Sikhs, or the Five Beloved Ones (Panj Payare).
The baptism was very symbolic. When Guru Gobind Singh Ji asked for people to come forward and sacrifice, people were reluctant. They were afraid. In Gurbani (words from our spiritual teachers), the word “nirbhau,” or without fear, is a concept that is repeated in the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji (Sikh holy book). Guru Gobind Singh Ji was seeking those who displayed nirbhau. The Sikhs who volunteered to sacrifice their lives demonstrated strength and the willingness to give their heads for freedom of religion. This was what Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, the father of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, sacrificed as well. Guru Gobind Singh Ji began not just a baptism but created a movement to religious tolerance. No one should be forced to change their religious beliefs.
Guru Gobind Singh Ji also provided new names to those who were baptized. Singh, or lion, for men, and Kaur, or lioness, for women. The names also were a symbol of equality and strength. To this day, Sikhs keep Singh and Kaur as their middle or last names.
You see, Guru Gobind Singh Ji did not just create a baptism ceremony. It was on that day in 1699 that Guru Gobind Singh Ji did more. He called upon people to make the ultimate sacrifice. He wanted to see who was willing to live a life of nirbhau. He enabled people to see that they must live a life of nirbhau. He taught us that we are all lions and lionesses, and we can overcome adversity and face challenges not through fear but through nirbhau.
So this April 14, Sikhs from across the globe will not just be celebrating a holiday, they will be celebrating Vaisakhi, which symbolizes strength and willpower. In 1699, Sikhs fought against oppression and tyranny. Their battles haven’t gotten easier but are different today. Sikhs carry the name Singh and Kaur to continue the movement started by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, a movement to eliminate injustice, tyranny and oppression.
Simarjeet Kaur Sandhu is a graduate of Hood College and an English as a Second Language teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools. She is the author of the Simran and Sehaj book series that is geared toward raising awareness for the Sikh community and creating more multicultural books for classrooms across the U.S.
