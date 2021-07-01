More than 250 people have signed a petition calling for a dog park in Walkersville.
Kevin Conley, a longtime town resident and the owner of two dogs, started the Change.org petition earlier this year. The idea has been floated around the community for years, he said, since residents currently have to drive into Frederick for a place to let their pets run off-leash.
“If you live in a small house or have a small yard, this gives the dog an opportunity to actually run — just to get out and get loose,” Conley said of a potential dog park.
Though nothing is concrete, Conley said he’s eyeing Heritage Farm and Walkersville Community parks as possible sites. He’s gathered fencing estimates for one-acre plots, which he said ran around $38,000. The town would likely opt for a half-acre space, he added.
The logistics of the project — cost, safety and upkeep chief among them — are on the agenda for the town’s next meeting in August, said parks committee chair Jay Lochner.
“We need to do a little more research, which we haven’t undertaken yet,” Lochner said. “We’ll see what the interest is come the August meeting and go from there.”
In the meantime, Conley is working to rally his neighbors, encouraging them to show their support at the August meeting.
“We do seem to have some excitement,” Conley said. “Let’s see if we can make it come to fruition.”
To view the petition, go to change.org/p/walkersville-dog-park.
