Wellness is something we all want — to be well, even as the world crumbles around us. But as shows such as “The White Lotus” and “Nine Perfect Strangers” demonstrate, wellness has become a commodity, geared toward the wealthy, white and able-bodied, who seek to shiatsu and savasana their way out of late-capitalism though mindfulness, dewy skin and a Pilates-sculpted core. For less-privileged others, wellness is an unattainable luxury, gatekept by racism, ableism and fatphobia, and thus cordoned off from those who need it most, e.g. the poor, workers, queer and trans folks, and people of color. Indeed, as online essays on toxic wellness culture and recent books like Kerri Kelly’s “American Detox” and Dalia Kinsey’s “Decolonizing Wellness” argue, wellness is not well.

Fariha Róisín’s new book, “Who Is Wellness For? An Examination of Wellness Culture and Who It Leaves Behind,” tracks the author’s “own personal experience of needing wellness,” while simultaneously examining the wellness industrial complex and its failures. Róisín, author of the poetry collection “How to Cure a Ghost” (2019) and the novel “Like a Bird” (2020), identifies as a queer Bangladeshi Muslim, part of a new generation of Black and Brown women of color writers who — following in the tradition of Black feminist poet-scholar-activists such as Audre Lorde, June Jordan and bell hooks (all of whom Róisín names as heroes) — take up themes of trauma and identity through a social justice lens. For Róisín, healing and self-discovery are closely tied to collective reckonings with lived legacies of racism and colonialism, as well as sexism and homophobia. As “Who Is Wellness For?” argues, healing is an integral — if not the most — important step toward liberation from such legacies.

