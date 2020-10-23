When Middletown High School grad and accomplished actor Justin Nesbitt dreamed of getting his first directing gig, he never in his “wildest imaginations” thought it would come during quarantine in a pandemic.
But with “Zoom,” an independent feature film set for release next week, that’s exactly what happened.
“It kind of started out as just a thought,” Nesbitt said recently of the film from his home in Los Angeles.
“I’m in a Facebook group forum with some fellow actors and writers and I kind of halfheartedly said, ‘hey, well, you can make a movie on Zoom.’ “
From there, two of the actors and one of the writers on the call messaged Nesbitt about the concept. After some brainstorming, “Zoom” was officially born.
A movie on ‘Zoom’The setting of the movie will look familiar to most anyone who has worked with video conferencing, a concept that became popular during the pandemic.
It’s filmed completely on Zoom — the first of its kind, using close-ups and recording functions — and essentially tells the story of a call gone wrong.
Ten actors, a quirky cast of characters that Nesbitt likened to those on “The Office,” gather for their weekly Zoom call. Among them, there’s a cat lady; a man who questions the validity of the pandemic (Nesbitt’s character); a corporate boss; and a passionate protestor, a young woman wearing a shirt with the acronym BLCT — standing for Black Lives Count Too— a play off of Black Lives Matter.
The typical glitches of a video call exist — spotty Wi-Fi, a cat walking in front of a screen, a man in his underwear — but something goes very wrong in the middle of it. According to the trailer, “What happens on the call will shock you.”
“The premise of the film is that … everybody gets so caught up in office politics and their positioning on everything going on that they don’t notice this girl gets attacked and goes missing in the corner frame while they’re talking and arguing,” Nesbitt explained. “So then they have to play the tape back and they’re, ‘well wait a minute, she was gone and nobody noticed it.’ So I think that’s kind of the message of our world today … We all get so caught up in the arguments and social media and stuff that we miss these little injustices going on in our world.”
Nesbitt said he wanted to highlight relevant issues of today’s world to make a film that was both entertaining and important.
“I like it to be rhetorical … you hear all the things about Hollywood being very preachy or shoving things down your throat,” he said. “I want to find the happy medium and make things more of a rhetorical narrative where … it’s just a question, it’s just thought-provoking, it’s just provocative, that’s it.”
Innovative conceptNesbitt said he was quick to release “Zoom” because he wanted it to be the first movie people see that was filmed completely through the video service.
“This is a true independent [film] and it’s also a true innovative way of making a film,” he said. “The distributor wants to get it out quickly because there are movies that have shot half on Zoom, [and] there might be a lot more after this, but we just wanted to be known as the first movie made, and we’re 100 percent made [on Zoom], not one shot was shot on a real, actual film camera.”
Because of that, the film was also made in a short amount of time, essentially one weekend, and was pretty low budget.
“I had to convince the actors to do this for, you know, a deferred pay, so no money, so what I think helped was, you know, you don’t have to leave your home, you can stay in quarantine, you can be in pajamas during the rehearsal, it doesn’t matter,” Nesbitt said of the filming. “That helped [and] from what what the actors told me, they really believed in the story, they really liked this narrative and they really liked the material, you know, the script.”
Nesbitt said there is also a found footage element in the film, which plays homage to movies like “The Blair Witch Project,” which was filmed partly in Burkittsville, just about 20 minutes from where he lived.
“I must say it’s interesting because when I went to market the film and talk to distributors about marketing it, somebody said hey, well it’s like ‘Blair Witch,’ like a leaked file or a leaked found footage,” Nesbitt said. “And I thought that’s funny because I grew up 20 minutes from Blair Witch and I worked at the local Frederick Hoyt’s Cinema when ‘Blair Witch’ came out and there was a huge line and it was the biggest line I think we had for any movie in the history of the theater.”
Keeping busyNesbitt, 37, has been pursuing a career in acting and production pretty much since he graduated high school in 2001. He’s lived in L.A. since 2004 and has credits in both acting and producing in a variety of films, including “Monster” with Charlize Theron, a naval disaster film with Nicholas Cage, and many more.
He said work had been relatively slow during the pandemic, though, which led to “Zoom.”
“Necessity is the mother of invention, it kind of pushed me into that,” he said. “I could sit in quarantine and complain all the time like everybody else or I could do something, make a piece of art with a message and stuff.”
“Zoom” is set for release on streaming services on Oct. 27, including Amazon Prime and Vimeo On Demand in the U.S. and Canada, with more releases set for other countries later. He is planning to release it on DVD and hopes a larger streaming service like Netflix will catch wind of it and pick it up as well.
