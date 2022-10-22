LIFE-ART-CITY-AFFORDABILITY-SD

Claire Starkweather Forrest poses for a photo in front of her latest exhibition, “Where Have All the Children Gone?,” at the St. James Gallery-by-the-Sea in La Jolla, Calif.

 Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

After moving to San Francisco in 2016, artist Claire Starkweather Forrest and family left the city a year later. The home they were staying in with their two young children, while she was pregnant with their third, was being tripled in size to be sold. This had been their fourth rental in the city, and they didn’t want to have to move their two boys yet again, so they chose to return to San Diego.

“I wondered, ‘What happens to a city when families can no longer afford to live there? What will be the long-term impact on a city when the families in the very communities that make the city a great place to raise children, have to leave? What happens to the cultural fabric of the city? What is left?’” she asked herself.

