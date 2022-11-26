Mahayana is the name of one of the two primary branches of Buddhism. The word is formulated from the Sanskrit “maha,” meaning great or large, and “yana,” meaning vehicle. Taken together, the term can be translated as the Great Vehicle.
As I explain in my book “Buddhish: A Guide to the 20 Most Important Buddhist Ideas for the Curious and Skeptical,” Mahayana is the most popular type of Buddhism in the world today.
How is Mahayana different?
There has been considerable scholarly debate about precisely how the Mahayana emerged. Early Buddhism in India advocated that followers apply themselves to the practice of meditation to become enlightened individuals, or “arhats.” Scholars believe that Mahayana emerged in the first centuries A.D. as a movement among devout monastics who were interested in methods that would allow one to progress toward enlightenment more rapidly than through meditation alone.
Some of the most important Mahayana practices included memorizing, chanting, listening to, copying and worshiping scriptures or “sutras.” Its practitioners were also interested in ways to accumulate karmic merit or good karma as a means of propelling themselves along the path to Buddhahood.
Over time, Mahayana developed into a new kind of Buddhism that differed markedly from earlier forms — which it often has denigrated as the Lesser Vehicle or “Hinayana.”
Mahayana became notable for significant developments in Buddhist doctrine and philosophy. Popular Mahayana scriptures such as the Lotus Sutra and the Flower Garland Sutra also introduced a much more elaborate pantheon. Rather than just one Buddha named Siddhartha Gautama, there were many Buddhas. Each lived within its own world or dimension, called a Pure Land or Buddha Field or buddhaksetra.
Additionally, Mahayana Buddhism introduced celestial bodhisattvas, powerful deities who helped the Buddhas and looked out for suffering beings across the universe. Practices such as prayer, offerings and chanting the names of Buddhas and bodhisattvas became popular among devotees who sought their blessings.
Mahayana around the world
It’s best to think of Mahayana Buddhism as a colorful and loose-knit family of Buddhist traditions rather than a singular school or sect. Carried by merchants and missionaries across the Silk Road and maritime trade routes, Mahayana was the form of Buddhism that was most readily adopted beyond India. By the fifth century, it was widespread across Asia from Afghanistan to Japan, and from Tibet to Indonesia.
Mahayana Buddhism continued to develop over the succeeding centuries as waves of influence continued to spread outward from India. In addition, local culture was a major factor in the development of regional types of Mahayana, resulting in traditions as diverse as Zen in Japan and Vajrayana Buddhism in Tibet.
A pre-Mahayana form of Buddhism called Theravada Buddhism still remains popular in Sri Lanka and mainland Southeast Asia today. However, the vast majority of Buddhists in historical and contemporary times have been followers of Mahayana. Notable Mahayana leaders in the current era include the 14th Dalai Lama and the late Thich Nhat Hanh.
