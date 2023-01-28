“The hidden things belong to the Lord our God, but that which is revealed belongs to us and our children…” — Deut. 20:28
As we prepare to complete our third year of living through the era of COVID-19, I have been thinking back to those early days and our being forced to continuously confront uncertainty. In nearly every facet of our lives, the idea of the future, which previously felt bright and clear, became smeared with the opaque soot of the unknown. When would our children be able to see their grandparents again? What would the holidays look like? Will the plans we make on one day even be relevant in another month? So much in our lives was up in the air back then that I vividly remember feeling overwhelmed just thinking about the future.
One thing that I had grown to appreciate more deeply during that trying time, which has continued to sustain me throughout these three years, is the Jewish tradition’s embrace of uncertainty and its willingness to confront the unknown. As human beings, we try our hardest to bring order to chaos, to schedule the moments of our days, and to predict what we will see with tomorrow’s rising sun. Yet Judaism reminds us, over and over again, that we are not as in control as we fool ourselves into believing we are. In fact, we have an entire eight-day holiday devoted to precisely this concept — the holiday of Sukkot, or the Festival of Booths.
Instead of being overcome by helplessness in the face of this revelatory truth, Judaism guides us to accept this. As the quote above from the Torah highlights, there are truths about this world that we do not, that we cannot, know. There are “hidden things” that belong to the divine realms and to which we are given no glimpse. But on the other side of the equation, there are things that are revealed, and these things belong to us and to our children.
When we can accept the uncertainty of our future, we can discover and pay greater attention to those things over which we do exercise some control. By embracing the unknown as we dance to the rhythm of time, we find ourselves, in turn, embraced by that which is revealed to us.
I didn’t know what my kids would be doing for school in the fall of 2020, but I knew that I had them home with me and could lean into my time with them. My wife and I might not have been able to celebrate our 10th wedding anniversary as planned, but we were blessed to share in building a home together and raising two amazing boys. I couldn’t hug my parents in person, but I could connect with them over FaceTime even more often than I was able to see them in person pre-COVID.
Still today, I cannot know what tomorrow holds, for that is indeed hidden, but I know what gifts today has blessed me with and what I can bring with me into that uncertainty so that I feel more sure among the unknown.
Jordan Hersh is the rabbi of Beth Sholom Congregation, where he has served as their spiritual leader for the past 10 years. He also serves as a chaplain in the Maryland Army National Guard, currently with the 115th Military Police Battalion.
