‘With malice toward none, with charity for all with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and orphan — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace, among ourselves and with all nations.”
These powerful and healing words were spoken by President Abraham Lincoln at his second Inaugural address on March 4, 1865, during the most tumultuous period in our nation’s history. After four long years of civil war, Lincoln’s eloquent speech called for kindness, love and reconciliation as a country.
We could use those words today in 2023.
I recently got a T-Shirt with President Lincoln’s face on it and the words: “Dear Abe, we wish you were here. Sincerely, the 21st Century.” Boy, isn’t that the truth?
We happen to be living during tumultuous times ourselves with the temperature of anger, division and polarization continuing to rise. Mass shootings are setting a record pace in 2023 so far, along with the typical, cyclical and cynical debates that they always produce. College campuses are becoming scenes of screaming matches instead of free speech and dialogue. Our country is teetering at the abyss, with issues like abortion and gender as divisive today as slavery was in our country over a century ago. And if the 2020 presidential election was not polarizing enough, it looks as of now as if 2024 will be a sequel.
In the middle of this cultural climate is the church, facing a challenge, a conundrum and an opportunity like we have never seen here in America. The challenge we face as Christians is to not fall into the “us versus them” tribalistic atmosphere that has now permeated our politics and our society on just about everything. Facing an increasingly aggressive culture that is preaching boldly on matters that conflict with Judeo-Christian beliefs, especially on issues like abortion, gender and sexuality, Christians in America understandably feel a sense of urgency and burden for what is taking place around us. Standing up for what we believe and speaking the truth in love is certainly part of our calling at this hour. But doing so in a way that is kind, that is genuinely loving and that continues to see even those who we disagree with as made in the image of God and remembering that our primary mission is to introduce all to Jesus Christ is the challenge we face.
The conundrum is our message is going to step on toes. The Gospel does offend, “the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing” (1 Corinthians 1:18), and the reality is that no matter how loving we may be, or how gentle we may answer, or how kind we may show ourselves to be, we will still be hated by the world as Jesus was.
Some evangelicals attempt to avoid causing offense by minimizing, ignoring or denying aspects of the biblical message that could be considered controversial. And yet, we are entrusted as Christians to proclaim the Gospel and biblical truth, in love, because it is the only true Good News there is for the world and humankind. Flattering those whom we mean to reach by negating aspects of the message we have to share with the world is not kind. And yes, we can count on the reception of our culture that preaches tolerance to be intolerant. Still, we must speak, share and stand. If we really believe what we profess to believe, we have no real choice.
And yet there is also an opportunity to help bring real revival to our hurting and divided land. Throughout most of the American story, Christianity has been held in high regard, but this has been dramatically shifting with a declining influence and societal adherence to Judeo-Christian values and beliefs.
On the one hand, that is tragic, but on the other, it’s an opportunity.
Christians can and should stick out in our society. We should be different; we should be the shining city on a hill that is noticed by all, and we should be known as being kind to all. We should be a beacon of unity and love. We must not give in to the anger or fear or hatred that is becoming pervasive in our country, but rather we should remember that Jesus calls us to love even our enemies. Only this kind of radical love and radical kindness can change the hearts and minds of our generation.
Let’s do our part as followers of Jesus to help cool the temperature of hostility that seems to be gripping our nation by living out our faith authentically, by sharing the Gospel boldly and by showing kindness unconditionally.
“Be kind to one another, tenderhearted.”— Ephesians 4:32
Stephen Mitchell is the senior pastor of Trinity Bible Church in Severna Park. He also is the host of a regular podcast, Real Christian Talk with Pastor Steve, available on all podcast platforms.
