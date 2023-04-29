REL words of faith steven.jpg

Stephen Mitchell

‘With malice toward none, with charity for all with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and orphan — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace, among ourselves and with all nations.”

These powerful and healing words were spoken by President Abraham Lincoln at his second Inaugural address on March 4, 1865, during the most tumultuous period in our nation’s history. After four long years of civil war, Lincoln’s eloquent speech called for kindness, love and reconciliation as a country.

