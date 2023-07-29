Chris Safsten

I recently read a talk given by Russell M. Nelson, internationally renowned surgeon and medical researcher and current President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He said, “During my surgical internship many years ago, I assisted a surgeon who was amputating a leg filled with highly infectious gangrene. The operation was difficult. Then, to add to the tension, one of the team performed a task poorly, and the surgeon erupted in anger. In the middle of his tantrum, he threw his scalpel loaded with germs. It landed in my forearm! Everyone in the operating room — except the out-of-control surgeon — was horrified by this dangerous breach of surgical practice. Gratefully, I did not become infected. But this experience left a lasting impression on me. In that very hour, I promised myself that whatever happened in my operating room, I would never lose control of my emotions. I also vowed that day never to throw anything in anger — whether it be scalpels or words” (“Peacemakers Needed,” April 2, 2023).

 

