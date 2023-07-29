I recently read a talk given by Russell M. Nelson, internationally renowned surgeon and medical researcher and current President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He said, “During my surgical internship many years ago, I assisted a surgeon who was amputating a leg filled with highly infectious gangrene. The operation was difficult. Then, to add to the tension, one of the team performed a task poorly, and the surgeon erupted in anger. In the middle of his tantrum, he threw his scalpel loaded with germs. It landed in my forearm! Everyone in the operating room — except the out-of-control surgeon — was horrified by this dangerous breach of surgical practice. Gratefully, I did not become infected. But this experience left a lasting impression on me. In that very hour, I promised myself that whatever happened in my operating room, I would never lose control of my emotions. I also vowed that day never to throw anything in anger — whether it be scalpels or words” (“Peacemakers Needed,” April 2, 2023).
Although most of us will never hold a scalpel in our hands during a surgery, all of us will use our words for good or with bad intentions. The world today is in such disarray and conflict. Much of this is due to the conflict of words “thrown” toward others, usually to people unseen, through social media, at work around the water cooler, at social gatherings, etc. We may say things about others that we would never say to their face. We say things to make ourselves look better and others worse. We say things with and without malicious intent that tear down and hurt others.
There is a remedy for all of this and that is charity. Charity creates peacemakers. Charity lifts those around us and never pulls, or pushes, anyone down.
The scriptures teach, “And charity suffereth long, and is kind, and envieth not, and is not puffed up, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil, and rejoiceth not in iniquity but rejoiceth in the truth, beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things … charity never faileth. Wherefore, cleave unto charity, which is the greatest of all … charity is the pure love of Christ, and it endureth forever; and whoso is found possessed of it at the last day, it shall be well with him” (Book of Mormon, Moroni 7:45-47).
President Nelson went on to say, “Vulgarity, faultfinding, and evil speaking of others are all too common. Too many pundits, politicians, entertainers, and other influencers throw insults constantly. I am greatly concerned that so many people seem to believe that it is completely acceptable to condemn, malign, and vilify anyone who does not agree with them. Many seem eager to damage another’s reputation with pathetic and pithy barbs! Anger never persuades. Hostility builds no one. Contention never leads to inspired solutions.”
In New Testament the Lord taught, “Blessed are the peacemakers,” and “I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you” (Matthew 5:9 and 44).
President Nelson further stated, “How we treat each other really matters! How we speak to and about others at home, at church, at work, and online really matters. Today, I am asking us to interact with others in a higher, holier way. Please listen carefully. ‘If there is anything virtuous, lovely, or of good report or praiseworthy’ that we can say about another person — whether to his face or behind her back — that should be our standard of communication. If a friend on social media has strong political or social views that violate everything you believe in, an angry, cutting retort by you will not help. Building bridges of understanding will require much more of you, but that is exactly what your friend needs…Contention reinforces the false notion that confrontation is the way to resolve differences; but it never is. Contention is a choice. Peacemaking is a choice. You have your agency to choose contention or reconciliation. I urge you to choose to be a peacemaker, now and always.”
Today’s world is filled with chaos and contention. Today’s world, social media, our neighborhoods, schools, stores, streets and homes all need peacemakers. During COVID, John Krasinski started an online YouTube channel called SGN: Some Good News. He created episodes which only told good news during a very trying time, he was being a peacemaker. This is still running today and only sharing good news! How can we make a difference today? Let us choose to work at and develop charity in our lives and be peacemakers. The window of opportunity is now for all of us to become peacemakers in our homes, at school, at work, and in our communities.
Chris Safsten is president of the Frederick Maryland Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Safsten’s occupation is management consulting, and he enjoys spending time with his wonderful wife, Jennifer, and their five children and two new grandchildren.
