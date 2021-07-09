The day before Mary Louise Lind turned 106, she took a tumble. But the woman known as “the energizer bunny” by her doctor was largely unfazed.
Lind sat stoically in the activity room of HeartFields Assisted Living in Frederick on Friday, surrounded by cake and balloons and wearing a pink sash proclaiming her the birthday girl. It was as if the hospital trip a day earlier had never happened.
“She’s unbelievable,” said her daughter, Joan Chesser.
Lind, a Woodsboro native, was born on a farm on Cash Smith Road that once belonged to the town’s founder. More than a century later, she takes just one pill per day, Chesser said, “and she doesn’t have an ache or a pain.”
Lind can’t hear much anymore, and thanks to some medicine she was prescribed after her fall Thursday, she dozed off a bit during her party. But again and again, when a family member or friend would approach her wheelchair and gently shake her arm, she opened her eyes and flashed a smile.
Chesser drove her mother back to Woodsboro from the assisted living facility, where she was greeted by friends, neighbors, nieces, nephews and in-laws. They’d put together a spread in the town’s fire hall, where Lind volunteered as a cook until she was in her 90s.
The imprint of Lind’s life is scattered across the small community, Chesser said, from the fire hall kitchen to her beloved Lutheran church to the massive hill where she would take her children sledding. She never drove, so she was accustomed to walking the town end-to-end.
Shirley Morgan, who grew up alongside the Lind kids, grinned as she recalled her family buying a plot of land that bordered Mary Louise’s. They were building a house, and as soon as Lind learned who would be moving in, she put a gate in the fence. Morgan has used Lind’s clothesline ever since.
When it came time for Chesser to find a care facility for her mom, she knew it had to be in Frederick County. Lind had been living with Chesser and her husband in Ocean City, but Chesser knew she’d be unhappy in a home there, where she didn’t know anyone.
At HeartFields, Lind had four friends to keep her company. She’s outlived them all. Lind may be immune to pain, her daughter jokes: She’s endured an array of broken bones and surprised her doctors each time with her recovery. Her family can’t recall the last time she was seriously ill.
When she arrived at the hospital Thursday morning after her fall, Lind’s doctor asked, politely, what she was doing there.
“That’s what I want to know,” Lind replied, according to her daughter. “They made me come here.”
