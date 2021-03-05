Those of us who have lived in this part of the country for a long period of time are familiar with the description of our weather during this time of year. If March comes in like a lamb, it will leave like a lion. If it comes in like a lion, it will depart like a lamb. With the kind of weather we have been having this winter, it would be nice to receive “lamb” weather rather than “lion” weather.
There is another lamb-lion description that can be found on the pages of scripture. Jesus, at his first coming into the world, is pictured as a lamb, but his second coming has him coming like a lion (The “Lion of the tribe of Judah”).
John the Baptist introduced Jesus with these words, “Behold, the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world,” (John 1:29). A short time later, he repeated the same statement (John 1:36). The apostle Peter described Jesus the same way when he wrote that we are redeemed, “by the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot,” (1 Peter 1:19). “Lamb” used in these passages refers to a lamb that was born and raised to become a sacrificial lamb at the temple in Jerusalem.
An Ethiopian official, while reading the Old Testament scriptures on his return from Jerusalem, was reading the passage in Isaiah 53:7-8, which states “He is brought as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is dumb, so He did not open his mouth.” The Holy Spirit directed Philip to meet this man and to explain that the scripture passage was referring to Jesus who came and died for our sins, (Acts 8:30-35).
The Lord instituted animal sacrifices in the Old Testament as part of the worship system. Christ came as God’s perfect sacrifice and paid the full price for our sins by shedding his blood on the cross of Calvary. The finished redemptive work of Christ means that he died once for all to pay for all of our sins. “But this Man, after He had offered one sacrifice for sins forever, sat down on the right hand of God, from henceforth waiting until His enemies be made His footstool. For by one offering He has perfected forever those who are sanctified,” (Hebrews 10:12-14).
The second coming of Christ, described in the book of Revelation, refers 29 times to Christ as a lamb. But his function will not be as a “sacrificial” lamb but as a “sovereign” lamb. The question in Revelation 5 is who is worthy to open the book and to loose the seals (Rev. 5:2) that contain the judgments of God that are coming to this world. The answer is, “Behold, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David, has prevailed to open the book and to loose the seven seals thereof,” (Rev. 5:5). Later a choir of many angels sing, “Worthy is the Lamb that was slain to receive power, and riches, and wisdom, and strength, and honor, and glory, and blessing,” (Rev. 5:12).
Christ came the first time as a lamb to provide and to offer us salvation. He will come the second time as both a lamb and a lion, to rule the world in judgment. It is best to accept the sacrifice for our sins that Christ accomplished in His first coming, so that we may avoid the judgment accompanying his second coming to this earth.
Rev. Martz has been in the pastoral ministry since 1962. He is actively involved in pulpit supply and interim pastorates. He and his wife Jackie live in Thurmont and conduct a weekly Bible study in their home.
