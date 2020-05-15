“Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned,” Romans 5:12.
A pandemic is defined as a disease over a large region, being prevalent over a whole area, universal. Coronavirus fits that definition because it is having a worldwide impact.
Not only is coronavirus universal to all people, it also impacts every part of our lives. It affects how we shop in stores, with everyone wearing face masks, following social distancing, even which direction to walk in the aisles of the stores. It has resulted in millions of people being out of work and impacts the flow of supplies. We are now deciding what is “essential” and what is “non-essential.” Those out of work have a very different view of what is essential and what is not.
Even how to worship on Sunday has been altered. A year ago drive-in-parking-lot worship services were nonexistent. Now churches are choosing between that option, or Zoom, or live stream, or YouTube and Facebook. This has caused many churches to be more creative in ways to share the gospel of Christ.
Those of us who are sports fan are also adversely affected. I really missed March Madness in college basketball. Baseball is limited to delays and discussions. The Summer Olympics have been delayed until 2021. Even football in the fall is questionable at this point. The Maple Run Golf Course across from our Thurmont home had been silent until it was recently reopened. This is the time of the year when golf balls are usually flying everywhere, even over our houses and into our yards.
Medical facilities and staffs have been challenged as never before. They are to be commended for the wonderful ways they are providing for the health needs of our citizens. Much work is being done on medical research, in an effort to minimize the impact of this viral invader.
But there is a much more serious pandemic called sin. According to our verse, Romans 5:12, it is contagious, just like coronavirus. We caught it from Adam and our ancestors, and we spread it to our descendants and the next generations. What we do about it falls into the area of human responsibility. Just like coronavirus, there are remedies we must consider. For the virus, these remedies are temporal, for this life only, but not applying a remedy for sin would have eternal consequences. It would be irresponsible to not consider these remedies.
While people are working on cures for coronavirus, the Lord has already provided a cure for sin. The Bible states “that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us,” Romans 5:8. “For He (God the Father) has made Him (God the Son), who knew no sin, to be sin for us, that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him,” 2 Cor. 5:21, further explains how the Lord has provided salvation in Jesus Christ.
One of the medical procedures being developed is to take blood plasma from someone who recently recovered from coronavirus and to use its antibodies to treat others who are suffering from the virus. The same is true in salvation, as explained by the Apostle Peter, who said we are redeemed “with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot,” 1 Peter 1:19.
While we follow guidelines in dealing with this pandemic, may we also accept God’s solution for the more serious pandemic of sin by accepting what Christ has done to pay the penalty for our sins. Just as everyone is impacted by sin, “for all have sinned and come short of the glory of God,” Romans 3:23, so also Christ provides for everyone a permanent solution to the problem of sin, “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord,” Romans 6:23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.