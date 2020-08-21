“Who knows whether you are come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:14).
These were the words spoken to Queen Esther by one of her close relatives.
The Old Testament book of Esther describes how a young Jewish woman became queen of Persia and how the Lord brought her to that position at a specific time for an important, lifesaving mission.
A plot to destroy all of the Jews had been devised by wicked Haman. He even bribed the king to get permission for his murderous plot. Mordecai, Esther’s relative, found out about the plan and sought to inform and motivate Esther to intervene and stop the plot. At first she was reluctant to get involved but was warned that if she did nothing, God would raise up someone else. Mordecai then reminded her that the Lord had positioned her in the kingdom “for such a time as this.” The sovereign God placed her there for a reason and now she had to decide whether or not to carry out the task assigned to her.
Her response was to accept the challenge with prayer and fasting, and realizing the risk involved, would approach the king and appeal to him on behalf of the Jewish people. Her words were “I will go in unto the king, which is not according to the law; and if I perish, I perish,” (Esther 4:16). After three days of prayer and fasting, she was successful in her appeal to the king and not only nullified the plot, but brought deliverance and prominence to the Jewish people.
We are facing similar plots against America today. There are groups planning to overthrow our nation and to remove our freedoms. Individual liberties seem to be slowly and progressively eroding. America has successfully responded in the past to threats from foreign nations and now we face threats from within our nation. If ever there is a need for modern day Esthers, it is today.
Our Declaration of Independence states very clearly in the second paragraph: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” These are God-given rights, not government-granted rights.
Those of us who were correctly taught world and American history, realize what is happening to our nation. The Bible clearly warns of God’s judgment on nations that turn their back on the Lord, “The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God,” (Psalm 9:17).
According to our system of government, decisions are made in the nation’s capital, state capitals and local governments across our land. The Bible exhorts us “that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions and giving of thanks, be made for all people, for kings and for all that are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty,” (1 Timothy 2:1-2).
Let us pray for our government officials to make and to uphold proper laws and that God would raise up modern day Esthers “for such a time as this.” And let us pray for those who are responsible to carry out those laws, including our military and our police.
As Christian believers, we are challenged to “let your light so shine before people, that they may see your good works and glorify your father in heaven,” (Matthew 5:16). Since Christ is “the true light,” (John 1:9). it is our challenge to shine His light in a dark and dying world.
