“In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you,” (1 Thes. 5:18).
These words were written by the Apostle Paul, a man who experienced many difficulties, dangers and hardships throughout his ministry for the Lord. The things he endured include imprisonments, shipwrecks, stonings, beatings, persecutions and other perils in his travels, both in the cities and in the wilderness. He suffered pain, hunger, thirst, weariness, plus the care of all the churches (2 Cor. 11:23-28). In all of these difficulties, he could still give thanks, not FOR the trials but IN them.
Besides “giving thanks in everything,” we are also admonished to “rejoice evermore and pray without ceasing,” (1 Thes. 5:16-17). It is difficult to always give thanks to the Lord if we are not continually rejoicing in the Lord. Happiness is affected by happenings, but joy is based on a relationship to the Lord Jesus Christ, knowing that the Lord is always with us, even when life does not seem to be going the way we would desire it to go.
David was another person who faced much difficulty in his life as Israel’s king, but he kept a positive attitude about the Lord. There were continual threats on his life, especially from King Saul, so that David said, “there is but a step between me and death,” (1 Samuel 20:3). Also, the neighboring Philistines were ongoing combatants, and later in life he survived a revolt and death threat by his son Absalom (2 Samuel 15-18).
And yet with all of these adversities, the book of Psalms, mostly written by David, is filled with praise to the Lord. The word “praise” is used 150 times in adoration to the Lord. Giving of thanks to the Lord occurs 23 times, with “thanksgiving” being mentioned eight times.
If these two well-known, godly men, could display such an attitude of thanksgiving to the Lord in all of these difficulties, it behooves us to do the same. This may become a challenge to us during the situations we are facing in 2020 with COVID-19 and its effects, and with the uncertainties as a result of our recent presidential election.
There are many aspects of life that we may not understand nor appreciate, but we have the assurance that nothing surprises the Lord; and He has promised to abide with us regardless of the situations of life. After commanding the disciples to go to all the world with the message of salvation in Christ, He promised, “I am with you always, even to the end of the age,” (Matthew 28:20).
Thanksgiving must be a part of our prayer life. The apostle Paul summarized these aspects of our relationship to the Lord in Philippians 4:4-6, “Rejoice in the Lord always and again, I say, rejoice. Let your moderation be known to all people. The Lord is at hand. Be anxious for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known unto God.”
Let us continue to rejoice and give thanks always for the blessings we have in Christ, including our salvation based on His finished work on the cross and His promise to be with us always, especially in difficult times.
