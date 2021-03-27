In my experience, one of the major sources of inequality in the world today stems from the ability and willingness to see God’s hand in one’s own life. This type of inequality does not necessarily lead to distinctions of class or wealth, but it certainly leads to distinctions of happiness, peace and satisfaction.
Those who can see God’s power and hand in their lives tend to experience more of these desirable feelings. This inequality is self-inflicted. All of us have the innate ability to observe and ponder the natural world, and we can grow in our ability to see God’s hand in that world. Willingness to do so, however, is very individual and varies from person to person. Without this willingness, our abilities to see God’s hand are diminished, revealing a direct correlation that exists between the willingness to see God’s hand and power in our lives and our ability to do so.
As a person of both faith and science (professionally, I am a professor of biochemistry at a local university), I have marveled at both the witnesses of God’s hand that exist in the natural world as well as in the lessons that such witnesses have for us to ponder and apply in our lives. I have learned that whether you are looking through a microscope or a telescope, observing a planet, a protein or a pet, the statement made by the Lord to Moses is true: “All things are created and made to bear record of me, both things which are temporal and things which are spiritual; things which are in the heavens above and things which are on the earth, and things which are in the Earth, and things which are under the earth, both above and beneath; all things bear record of me” (Moses 6:63, Pearl of Great Price).
These witnesses of God and his eternal truths, if we are willing to see them and acknowledge them, become powerful evidences that can reassure in times of doubt, provide hope in moments of despair, and confer peace in times of chaos.
During the course of my work as a professor, I have made it a point to end each class with an observation that links the biology we are discussing back to this principle — all things bear record of God and his eternal truths. After years of doing this, I can witness that these records of God are all around us, and they teach powerful life lessons that support and expound things Christ and his servants have taught for millennia. Let me give an example or two.
DNA Polymerase
This is the enzyme, the protein machine, responsible for copying all of your DNA every time one of your cells needs to divide. It is the most accurate enzyme known to man, and it makes new DNA by copying the sequence (the As, Ts, Cs and Gs) of an older strand. As you might suspect, this copying process needs to be absolutely accurate; each mistake may give rise to harmful genetic diseases that are transmissible between generations. The accuracy of DNA Polymerase is staggering — one mistake for every 10 billion letters! Can you imagine that? That would be like typing 10 billion letters (millions or billions of words) with only a single mistake! However, in truth, DNA Polymerase is not that accurate, and it tends to make mistakes once in every 100 million letters. This does not seem like a lot, but remember that in order to copy your DNA, it has to copy 3.1 billion letters. An error rate of 1 in 100 million means that our cells would have about 30 new sequence errors (mutations) with every division of every cell. This mutation rate is too high to support healthy life. The better error rate mentioned above (1 in 10 billion letters) is achieved because DNA Polymerase can and does correct its own mistakes. When an error is made in the sequence of a new DNA strand, the polymerase stops, removes the error, and then tries again until it gets the sequence correct. Does this pattern remind you of God’s teachings to us? Are we not invited (commanded) when we make mistakes to stop, acknowledge the mistake, work to correct it, and then strive to not repeat it? This is the principle of repentance, a divine gift to all of us made possible through the Atonement of Christ, and this lesson plays out in every one of our cells every day, bearing record of him and his teachings for us.
Entropy
Entropy is a measure of disorder, and the second law of thermodynamics states that the entropy of the universe is always increasing. In other words, a state of disorder is preferable (more stable) than a state of order, and things that are ordered will naturally slide into a state of disorder (and not the other way around). We see examples of this all the time. Houses, even brand new ones, fall into disrepair; they never fall into states of good repair. The rooms inside our homes fall into states of disorder and filth; they never fall into states of order and cleanliness. People fall into bad habits; they never fall (accidentally!) into good ones. In each of these simple examples, the natural process (order and good sliding toward disorder and bad) is reversible, but work is required. Through work and effort, we can convert disrepair to good repair, disorder and filth to order and cleanliness. We can even change bad habits into good ones. But work is the key. A quick assessment of your own hopes, dreams and ambitions may reveal that all things that are most meaningful in life come at the cost of work and disciplined dedication. God taught this principle, that work as a necessary principle of life, to Adam and Eve as they left the Garden of Eden. He said, “In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground” (Genesis 3:19, KJV Bible). So it is for us today, and this is another great example (perhaps encasing many!) of an eternal truth and witness of God that plays out each day in the world around us. As a side note, God’s words regarding this law significantly predate the publications of 19th-century physicists wherein the second law of thermodynamics was formally conceptualized.
I could list a thousand more examples, but the bottom line is this: Within the creative works of God are witnesses of him and his teachings. If we are willing to look for these witnesses, our ability to see and recognize them will grow. If you need to feel a bit more happiness, peace and satisfaction in your life, look for God’s hand in it. Pray and ask him to help you see his hand in your life. If you ask, he will answer; if you seek, you will find (Matthew 7:7, KJV Bible) — and the experience will reassure you that God lives, he loves you, and he is mindful and active in caring for you.
Michael Turner serves as a counselor in the Frederick Stake Presidency for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Frederick. He is also a professor at Mount St. Mary’s University.
