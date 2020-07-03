As we celebrate July fourth, it would be beneficial for us to study the Declaration of Independence.
The second sentence of the Declaration of Independence is probably the best known part of the declaration: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
This is followed by an extensive list of grievances against the King of Great Britain. The last sentence of the declaration is generally unknown and basically ignored. It states two very important aspects of the declaration.
First, it states not only our independence from Great Britain, but also our dependence on the Lord: “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence.” Second, it states the total commitment of our very lives to the declaration: “we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.” This is followed by the signatures of 56 men who committed everything they had in support of the declaration.
John Hancock was the first person to sign the declaration, in large letters. One of the four Maryland men who signed the declaration was Charles Carroll of Carrollton, the only Roman Catholic to sign and also the last surviving signer. He was one of the richest men in America at that time, and as he signed, an observer said, “There go a few million.” He originally simply signed it, “Charles Carroll.” Someone challenged him that there are probably other men by the same name, and so the king of England would not know which Charles Carroll had signed the document. He went back and added “of Carrollton.” Another legend states that he added his residency, “so that the king of England will know where to find me.”
Theses men pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor. These men pledged everything they had to benefit America. They asked for liberty, not for personal benefits and hand-outs. I was at the inauguration of President John F. Kennedy and heard his famous words, “Ask not, what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Our American “Declaration of Independence” came with a heavy price which we Americans had to pay. Many lives were lost in the Revolutionary War to gain our independence.
The difference between America’s Declaration of Independence and God’s Declaration of Independence, is that we had to pay for our physical freedom from England while the Lord Jesus Christ has already paid for our spiritual freedom from the penalty sin. In contrast, the king of Great Britain rejected our declaration, while our spiritual declaration of independence has been declared by the One who purchased it, the Lord Jesus Christ.
It is our privilege to live in “the land of the free and the home of the brave” in a physical sense. Spiritual freedom comes from Jesus who declared, “if the Son shall make you free, you shall be free indeed,” John 8:36. He also stated, “You shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free,” John 8:32. The reason we have this spiritual freedom is that Christ died and purchased our redemption, “For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God; being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus,” Romans 3:23-24.
May each of us accept this sacrifice for our sins and enjoy the spiritual freedom that is offered to all who put their faith in Christ.
The author appears to believe that the Founders were referring to the Christian gods when they wrote “Creator”. They weren’t. Most of the 8 key founders were Deists. Believe in the Christian gods all you want, but they have almost nothing to do with the Declaration of Independence.
"This would be the best of all possible worlds if there were no religion in it." - John Adams
