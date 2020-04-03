“You will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on you: because he trusts in you. Trust in the LORD for ever; for in the LORD JEHOVAH is everlasting strength,” Isaiah 26:3-4.
The coronavirus has been declared a world-wide pandemic and has caused widespread panic. Shoppers have emptied store shelves of vital necessities, such as bottled water, canned goods and tons of toilet paper! There seems to be a need to stockpile enough to last for a year. Stores everywhere have been crowded with nervous shoppers, buying as if nothing will be left by tomorrow, which sometimes is a self-fulfilling reality.
Normally calm and reasonable people have suddenly been seized by an overwhelming urge to prepare themselves far beyond their normal shopping habits. It seems like folks are buying up items just because others are doing the same. We recall our parents saying, “would you jump off of a bridge because someone else did?” Herd mentality can produce adverse consequences.
Fear of a national emergency has challenged our medical facilities to the limit. People are afraid to continue normal daily activities. Of course, we should always be aware of our individual health limitations and continue healthy habits, not because of a virus scare, but because it’s the reasonable thing to do.
Those of us older folks, who grew up on Frederick County farms, knew how to survive when disaster came. Our parents stored home grown products in the basement and could outlast any blizzard, no matter how severe. They prepared but they did not panic and somehow survived. When I hear forecasts of how bad things might get, it reminds me of growing up on the farm. We have been through these situations before and we will survive this crisis as well, with the help of the Lord.
While we are experiencing these difficult times and doing our best to be prepared, we should also turn to the Lord for our help. The government, medical facilities and the business world can only do so much. We need to be praying for all of those involved in this crisis, that the Lord would give them the wisdom needed in these difficult days. “If anyone lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all liberally and upbraids not and it shall be given him,” James 1:5.
There is a sad story in the Old Testament about a king of Israel whose “disease was exceeding great: yet in his disease he sought not the LORD but the physicians, 2 Chronicles 16:12. The Bible warns, “Cursed be the man that trust in man and makes flesh his arm, and whose heart departs from the LORD,” Jeremiah 17:5. While we are following guidelines such as washing our hands, no hand shaking, covering our coughs, “social distancing,” etc., we also need to rely on the Lord.
The Lord invites us “to come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need,” Hebrews 4:16. If we do that, God promises “call unto me and I will answer you, and show you great and mighty things, which you know not,” Jeremiah 33:3. He already knows our need and has declared, ‘”before they call, I will answer; and while they are yet speaking, I will hear,” Isaiah 65:24. Psalm 107:6 says, “Then they cried unto the LORD in their trouble, and he delivered them out of their distresses.”
If we will trust the Lord by focusing our mind on Him and trusting in Him, He will give us “peace which passes all understanding,” Philippians 4:7. Jesus promised, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world gives, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid,” John 14:27.
The thoughts the Reverend expressed are asinine.
