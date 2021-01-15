“Come now, you that say, today or tomorrow we will go into such a city, and continue there a year, and buy and sell, and get gain: Whereas you know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time, and then vanishes away. For you ought to say, if the Lord will, we shall live, and do this, or that.” (James 4:13-15)
People often make plans without regard or interest in God’s will. The above scripture refers to this approach. In a similar context, Jesus gave a parable in Luke 12:16-21, how a foolish rich man evaluated the abundance of his possessions, saying to himself, “soul, you have much goods laid up for many years; take your ease, eat, drink and be merry.” But God’s response of judgment to him was, “You fool, this night your soul shall be required of you: then whose shall those things be, which you have provided?”
God often changes our plans because He has something else planned for us, something much better. The Apostle Paul had his plans changed twice (Acts 16:6-7-forbidden by the Holy Spirit to preach the word in Asia) before the Lord opened an entirely new door of opportunity to share the gospel of Christ. When he arrived at Troas in far western Turkey, he had traveled on land as far as he could go. While there, he received the vision to travel to Macedonia (Acts 16:8-10) which is in Greece. From there the gospel spread westward to Rome, then to Europe and to the rest of the world, including America.
Things don’t always turn out the way we may have planned. Yes, a detour on a road is inconvenient, but it’s there to save us from some road hazard. It is far better to follow the detour than to plow ahead and suffer the consequences. Sometimes God places detours in our lives to spare us from dangerous situations.
The Bible encourages people to plan ahead but always with submission to the will of God. Our plans for the future may contain some roadblocks along the way. We began 2020 with anticipation, and we are starting 2021 with apprehension. Whatever plans we made one year ago have been drastically changed by COVID-19 with its adverse effects. Before 2020, we weren’t talking about face masks, social distancing, vaccines and quarantines. We expected to travel to various places and eat at our favorite restaurants. But after a few months of 2020, changes were made which altered our lifestyles. Right now, we have no clear indication what the future holds, and there are heated discussions about what a new normal lifestyle will look like.
Along with COVID-19, we have witnessed the riots, lawlessness and political confusion about recent elections. This reminds us of what the Bible says will occur in the last days when “iniquity shall abound and the love of many will become cold,” (Matthew 24:12) which will result in “people’s hearts failing them for fear.” (Luke 21:26) People are living in fear, so much so that they never venture from their homes.
The solution to this situation is to look to the Lord when making plans and depend on Him to lead us through these uncharted waters, “A man’s heart devises his way: but the LORD directs his steps.” (Proverbs 16:9) He has promised to lead us in all of life’s situations, even thru the valley of the shadow of death. (Psalm 23:4)
We can face an uncertain future when our faith is in the Lord. We do not know the future but we know the One who does. Once we have placed our faith in Christ for our eternal destiny, we should continue to trust Him and submit to His leadership in our daily lives.
The Rev. L. Samuel Martz is a leader at Emmanuel Bible Church in Frederick.
