“I exhort therefore, that first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all people; for kings and for all that are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior; who will have all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.” (1 Timothy 2:1-4)
I attended the inauguration of President John F. Kennedy in 1961 and heard him deliver his famous statement, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” One of the most important activities we can do is to pray for our country and its leaders.
We are commanded to pray for kings and for all that are in authority. This includes the president of the United States. It is not a matter of whether or not we voted for that person. After all, the Apostle Paul did not have the opportunity to vote for the emperor of the Roman Empire but he still prayed for him.
The first time I voted in a presidential election was the Kennedy-Goldwater contest. Thus far, I have voted for eight losers and seven winners, but I have followed the Biblical command to pray for the president, whether or not I voted for him.
I was attending a pastors conference near Washington, D.C. when we received the news that President Ronald Reagan had just been shot. The conference was immediately halted and over 900 ministers were on their knees praying for President Reagan’s recovery. No one asked about our party affiliation or our political views. We were united in prayer for our president and the Lord graciously answered our prayers with the recovery of President Reagan.
We must pray for all government officials. This includes congress, courts, governors, county executives, mayors, first responders and law enforcement personnel. While the protestors are shouting “defund the police,” it is our duty to “pray for our police”.
Since our military serve to provide safety and protection, we need to pray for them. “All gave some, some gave all,” is especially true of our military personnel. The passage of Scripture at the beginning of this article states “that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.” We need to thank the Lord for those who serve for our benefit.
Our country conducts various prayer events, such as the National Day of Prayer, the National Prayer Breakfast and a prayer service before the inauguration of the president. A Prayer March from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol was recently held in Washington, D.C.
2 Chronicles 7:14 commands us “If my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” Those of us who name the name of Christ must lead our nation in obedience to this passage of Scripture. We certainly need healing in our land, but we need to follow God’s command in order to see this accomplished.
The ultimate goal of our prayer, beyond safety for our nation, is to “have all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.” Let us continue in prayer for our nation in its immediate needs and also that folks will be saved by accepting the truth of the Word of God and the salvation provided by Christ.
