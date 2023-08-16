FOOD-SHEETCAKE1

Vanilla Sheet Cake with Strawberry Glaze

24 servings (makes one 13-by-18-inch cake) Active time: 45 minutes. Total time: 1 hour This fluffy, thin vanilla cake, topped with the tangiest of fruit glazes, is the dessert you did not realize your repertoire was missing. Not only is it easy to assemble without any special equipment, but it is glazed while warm, so the time between craving cake and eating it is exponentially reduced. The cake is large as you bake it in a half-sheet pan, but its single layer allows you to easily cut modest servings, and it freezes beautifully. The glaze calls for freeze-dried strawberries, but you can make it with blueberries or mangoes, too. Storage note: Cover the cake and store it on the counter for about 3 days; to freeze, wrap in plastic wrap and then aluminum foil for up to 1 month. Where to buy: Freeze-dried strawberry powder (see Notes) can be found at specialty baking shops or online. Note: Use a spice or coffee grinder to process dried strawberries to a fine powder. Don’t worry about larger pieces that escape the blades. Just add them into the glaze for the prettiest of speckled tops. Or, if you prefer, you can buy freeze-dried strawberry powder at specialty baking shops or online. INGREDIENTS For the cake: Cooking spray, for greasing the baking sheet (may use softened unsalted butter) 1 3/4 cups (350 grams) granulated sugar 2 sticks (8 ounces) unsalted butter, melted and cooled 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 3/4 teaspoon almond extract 2 large eggs 2 large egg yolks 1 2/3 cups well-shaken buttermilk (whole or low-fat) 2 teaspoons baking powder 3/4 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon fine salt 3 cups all-purpose flour For the glaze: 3/4 cup unsalted butter, cubed 1/3 cup evaporated milk (may also use whole milk) 1/2 teaspoon fine salt 3 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2/3 cup freeze-dried strawberries, finely ground into a powder (see Notes) DIRECTIONS Make the cake: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Grease a 13-by-18-by-1-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray and line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar, butter, and vanilla and almond extracts until combined. Whisk in the eggs and yolks, one at a time, then whisk in the buttermilk until combined. Sprinkle the baking powder, baking soda and salt over the bowl, one at a time, whisking after each. Gently fold in the flour just until the last streak disappears. Scrape the batter into the prepared baking sheet and bake for 17 to 20 minutes, rotating the pan front to back halfway through, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool. Make the glaze and finish the cake: While the cake is baking, gather the glaze ingredients: In a small saucepan, combine the butter, milk and salt; place the confectioners’ sugar in a large bowl. Once the cake is cooling, set the saucepan over medium-high heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture just comes to a boil. Immediately remove from the heat and pour the mixture over the confectioners’ sugar, whisking to combine. Whisk in the vanilla, followed by the strawberry powder, until incorporated. Pour the warm glaze over the hot cake, and use an offset spatula to spread the glaze to the edges. Let cool completely before slicing and serving from the pan. From cookbook author Jessie Sheehan.

 

