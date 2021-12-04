ANNAPOLIS — Linganore stirred the echoes of its previous triumph on this very field, rallying from a three-touchdown deficit to create a suspenseful finish.
But the Lancers never managed to get all the way over the hump this time.
Running a type of high-powered spread offense that Linganore had not seen all season, Northern of Calvert County raced out to a 21-point lead in the first quarter and then made just enough plays on both sides of the ball to hang on for a 28-23 victory in the Class 3A championship game for football at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Linganore, which suffered its first loss of the season to finish 12-1, pulled within 28-23 with 3 minutes, 47 seconds to play in the third quarter when senior outside linebacker Cole Stansbury dropped Northern running back Nathan Torres in the end zone for a safety.
At that moment, thoughts of Linganore's 28-27 victory over Milford Mill in the 2017 3A championship game at Navy were running through the minds of everyone who knows the program well. The Lancers rallied from a 19-0 first-quarter deficit in that game and pulled it out in the closing seconds on a short touchdown run from former running back standout Davon Butler.
This time, however, it wasn't to be. With the chance to take the lead, the Lancers offense managed just 30 yards over their final four possessions to fall short in their third consecutive state final since the 2017 victory that netted them their sixth state title, a record number for Frederick County schools.
Linganore fell to Franklin on a last-second field goal in 2018 and then were blown out by Damascus in 2019.
"We dug a big hole," Lancers coach Rick Conner said of this latest effort against Northern. "[The Patriots] hit some shots, and we didn't play as well as we normally do, to be honest with you. But then we started making plays and battling back."
However, the early deficit forced the Linganore offense to move away from its bread and butter, which is running the football behind that outstanding offensive line.
Sophomore running back Ethan Arneson, who had rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns up until this point, was limited to 93 yards and a 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter on 34 attempts.
Senior quarter Timmy Conner was asked to throw far more than he usually does, and he did an admirable job, completing 15 of 25 passes for 186 yards and a pair of touchdowns to sophomore receiver Matthew Hauptman, whose breakout performance on a big stage portends big things in the future, alongside Arneson.
Hauptman, who had grabbed 10 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns over the course of the season, made seven catches for 78 yards, including scoring receptions of 10 and 31 yards, in this game alone.
"It felt really good. I usually don't get the ball that much," Hauptman said. "Scoring two touchdowns. That's something else. It's a good game if I get one. But it wasn't good enough."
Making its first appearance in a state-title game, Northern (12-1) took down a team that was playing its 14th.
The Patriots overcame four turnovers, thanks to the big early lead that afforded them some margin for error.
Northern dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in the first quarter, as it amassed 231 yards on 26 plays during the period, compared to 38 on 13 for Linganore.
Senior quarterback Zach Crounse operated the offense very efficiently, overcoming batted passes and an interception on the Patriots' jittery first drive to complete 11 of 17 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns during the first quarter.
Crounse hit Tyler Baskett, who was wearing neon shoes, for a 35-yard, catch-and-run touchdown on the Patriots' second touchdown and then found 6-foot-3 receiver Cody Howard for a pair of scores to close out the period.
Howard, who is a Navy recruit, finished with 10 catches for 174 yards and the two scores despite missing stretches of the game to tend to an injury.
Crounse, who finished 23-for-41 for 368 yards and four touchdowns, later found Baskett with 2:05 to play in the first half on a 47-yard scoring pass that stretched the Northern lead to 28-7.
Linganore generated some momentum going into halftime when Timmy Conner found Hauptman at the right pylon on a 10-yard scoring pass with 7 seconds on the clock.
But every time the Lancers seized the momentum, Northern found a way to blunt it.
The Patriots did not score a point in the second half. But they did not have to. Their defense held up when it mattered the most.
"Yeah, tonight stings," Rick Conner said. "But we are going to get through that and realize that one game does not really define your season. We are going to find out that we were very successful, and we'll go from there. We are very young. We have some kids coming up. So, we'll get back in that weight room and start working."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.