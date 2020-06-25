Asher Wenner said he likes to be spontaneous, and this qualified in more ways than one.
About 10 minutes before he was about to get married Thursday evening at the Baker Park gazebo, Wenner's bride-to-be had not yet arrived and dark storm clouds became more threatening overhead.
He was also wearing a face mask due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and it didn't clash with the tuxedo he was wearing, sans a jacket.
In other words, everything was unfolding just about perfectly.
"This is something I'll be able to tell my future kids about," Wenner, 24, said.
Sure enough, the bride, Ariel Cevallos, showed up just in time and was escorted to the gazebo by her father on a white runway rolled down the sidewalk by some of the 50-or-so wedding attendees.
The rain held off until the ceremony was a few minutes old, and the scripture being read by presiding minister, Fred Wenner, Asher's grandfather, was interrupted by occasional claps of thunder. Lightning bolts streaked through the sky.
Roughly half of the service was scrapped due to the deteriorating conditions, but not before Asher and Ariel exchanged their vows, rings and I-do's.
Eventually, they made their way back up the sidewalk to their car, where they greeted family and friends and posed for pictures underneath an umbrella.
The white runway had been reduced to a sheer piece of wet vinyl that was difficult to peel off of the cement.
But the overall mood remained celebratory. Everyone happy.
"I am so happy right now!" Ariel exclaimed. "I married my best friend."
Asher and Ariel were supposed to get married In October. But, with all of the uncertainty due to the pandemic, they decided two weeks ago they wanted a simpler ceremony at the gazebo.
"I was hoping to have maybe three weeks to plan," Asher's mother, Terri, said.
The couple has been together on-and-off for close to 10 years after meeting at The Great Frederick Fair in September 2008.
"You know those games that have the [water gun] and the balloon that pops?," Asher said. "Well, it popped from the game, and we all jumped because we got scared. And, we all sort of looked at each other, and we started giggling and laughing."
That brought them together for the first time, and they gradually became closer as students at Crestwood Middle School.
Last June, they reconnected after one of their down periods. That's why they chose June 25 as their revised wedding date. It was one year after they officially started dating again.
"When I saw her again, I just knew she was it for me," Asher said. "It was love at first sight again."
Last October, they were spending casual time together when Asher told Ariel, in a moment of spontaneity, "I have to show you something."
So, he reached into his desk and took out the ring that was handed down to him by his great grandmother, Mary Francis.
"She started crying," Asher said.
So, here they were Thursday in Baker Park, celebrating their unique relationship in their own unique way.
The rain, thunder and lighting just blended in. It bothered nobody.
"We wanted to get married. We love each other," Asher said. "Why not do it now?"
