A man was injured after his vehicle crashed outside Adamstown on Tuesday morning, according to first responders.
A 26-year-old man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, and a tweet the agency posted to Twitter.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at Ballenger Creek Pike and Bald Hill Road around 6:45 a.m., according to Campbell and the social media post.
Firefighters freed the man from his vehicle within 19 minutes, Campbell said. His injuries included a femur fracture and a possible pelvic injury.
— Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller
Oh no, a fractured femur. I spent my 21st birthday in FMH with one; 10 weeks in traction followed by 8 weeks in a full body cast. Actually it wasn't "fractured" as much as it was just plain shattered. Still wish I had the x-rays of it.
