The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is Monday, Jan. 18. The day celebrates the Civil Rights leader's life and legacy. It is observed as "a day on, not a day off," as people are encouraged to volunteer to improve their communities. It is a state and federal holiday.
The Frederick News-Post business and customer service offices will be open.
CITY OF FREDERICK GOVERNMENT
The City of Frederick’s office facilities will be closed on Jan. 18 to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Some service schedules will change.
— Parking: No payment is required at City parking garages and meters on Jan. 18.
— Residential Trash Collection: There will be no trash collection service on Jan. 18. If you usually set out your household trash on Sunday evening for Monday collection, please set your trash our Monday evening for Tuesday collection. All other trash routes remain as scheduled.
— Residential Yard Waste Collection: There will be no yard waste collection on Jan. 18. Yard waste collection will resume a regular schedule for those impacted the week of Jan. 25.
— Business District Trash Collection: Commercial Downtown Business trash will be collected on the regular schedule.
— Commercial Business Recycling Service (not residential): Recycling will not be collected on Jan. 18. It will return to the regular schedule on Jan. 20.
— Residential Recycling: Refer to Frederick County Recycling holiday schedule at frederickcountymd.gov/1764/Recycling-Information.
— Recreation: The William Talley Fitness Center will be open.
FREDERICK COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Frederick County Government services will be closed Jan. 18 for the MLK Day holiday. Work will resume at its regularly scheduled hours on Jan. 19.
Additional information regarding the schedule:
— Animal Control and Adoption Center remains closed to the public. Details: FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol or 301-600-1544.
— Frederick County Board of Elections and Department of Social Services will be closed. Details: FrederickCountyMD.gov/elections or 301-600-VOTE (8683) and dhs.maryland.gov or 301-600-4555, respectively.
— Frederick County Public Libraries will be closed. Virtual resources and services are still available 24/7 at: fcpl.org.
— Frederick County Health Department: All division services will be closed. COVID-19 Testing and Contact Tracing will continue as usual. Details: FrederickCountyMD.gov/healthdept or call 301-600-1029.
— TransIT Services: TransIT-Plus (demand response) service will be cancelled. All peak-hour Connector bus service will be cancelled. MARC Train service will run on a Modified R Schedule: With the exception of the 877 Point of Rocks train, not operating. MTA 204, 505, and 515 Commuter Bus service will be cancelled. Complete holiday schedules are listed on the Rider Bulletin page. Details: FrederickCountyMD.gov/transit or 301-600-2065.
— Frederick County Courts and State’s Attorney’s Office District and Circuit Courts are closed. State’s Attorney’s offices will also be closed.
— Call 301-600-9000 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov for further information about Frederick County government public services, FCG TV (cable channels 19 and 1085, including live and rebroadcast programming), county meetings on webcasting (FrederickCountyMD.gov/FCGTV), department listings and other issues of interest to citizens.
OTHER CLOSINGS
The municipal offices of Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Middletown, Myersville, New Market and Thurmont and Walkersville will be closed.
Monday is a U.S. Postal Service holiday.
It is a holiday for Frederick County Public Schools. Offices will also be closed.
