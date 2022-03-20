Maryland lawmakers are set to move forward with a new state infrastructure bill, despite concerns that the upcoming state gas tax holiday would affect the funding.
Because of the state’s budget surplus and increased federal funding, Maryland lawmakers plan to finance the Highway User Revenue bill to help county governments improve roads and bridges across the state without imposing a gas tax on Marylanders at a time of surging gas prices.
The Senate bill, sponsored by Sen. Cory McCray and dozens of other lawmakers, was originally planned to be funded in part by gas tax. Now, the bipartisan push to fully restore counties’ share of the bill will be funded by an additional $1.6 billion surplus announced last Thursday. Maryland also expects to receive $4.1 billion in federal aid for highways.
While money from the state surplus will offset the upcoming 30-day gas tax holiday in Maryland, McCray isn’t concerned about sourcing the funding for the HUR bill. There will still be enough money left over from the multibillion-dollar surplus, as well as the federal aid, he said.
“I think with the surplus money, with the federal money, doing nothing isn't an option,” McCray, a Baltimore Democrat, said. “It's such a bipartisan issue because the need is there.”
In 2008, Maryland counties lost a significant share of highway user revenues during the Great Recession. Lawmakers cut 96% of the revenue from county municipal governments in order to balance the state budget. This was intended to only be a one-time cut, but the money never returned.
This cost Frederick County more than $170 million and slowed road restoration projects in the area, according to Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner. She, along with other county and municipal officials across Maryland, recently testified in support of McCray’s HUR bill during a March 9 hearing.
With counties responsible for maintaining the majority of Maryland roads, the need to restore highway user revenues to local governments is long overdue, she said.
“The time is now for us to do this,” Gardner said. “I don't think we should have to wait any longer for the state to restore our fair share.”
Counties are allocated shares of the revenue based on the number of roads they maintain. This funding helps local governments maintain and repair local roads, along with other infrastructure.
As the largest geographic landmass county in Maryland, Frederick County maintains more than 400 bridges and over 1,300 miles of centerline roadway. This number doubles when accounting for all the multi-lane roads in the county, Gardner said, making the issue even more critical for Frederick residents.
Michael Sanderson, executive director of the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo), shared a similar sentiment. For the past 12 years, MACo and the Maryland Municipal League (MML) have lobbied the General Assembly to fully restore HUR funds for counties like Frederick.
But according to Sanderson, Frederick County residents won’t have to worry about the cost to maintain local roads. The recent HUR bill is about distributing money that’s already coming in from the state surplus and federal infrastructure aid, he said. It doesn't change the gas tax or increase tolls, ensuring Maryland drivers won’t burden the cost.
“This is sort of our opportunity to have our cake and eat it too — restore those local funds but not have to delay state projects as a result,” Sanderson said. “You can do both with the federal money.”
Since lawmakers slashed funding from counties like Frederick in 2008, the county has received roughly $3.3 million a year, Sanderson said. The bill, which would go into effect on July 1, would increase the amount to more than $16 million a year — an 80% increase.
“Most tough budget decisions from the big recession sort of got restored by 2010 or 11,” said Sanderson. “Things got back on track, but [the Highway User Revenue] basically never did.”
Frederick County has continued to see the impact of the delays, according to Angelica Bailey, the director of governmental relations at MML.
“We're calling it the fiscal cliff … a lot of our projects have had to be pushed off,” Bailey said. “Local governments have had to pull money from other areas, other funds, in order to make necessary repairs, so it's been a long standing, very important issue.”
Because of a limited budget, Frederick County lawmakers deferred infrastructure projects and moved to repair rather than replace bridges in previous years. Following the unprecedented influx of funding, lawmakers are hoping to fully restore the county’s roads and bridges within the next five years.
With a similar HUR bill in the House already passed, advocates are optimistic for the legislation moving forward.
“We've got a state surplus. We've got a bunch of federal infrastructure money coming down, and honestly, it's an election year, right?” said Bailey. “Who doesn't want to go back to their constituency and say, ‘We're going to fix the potholes.’”
