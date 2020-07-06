While most of the country is struggling to contain the novel coronavirus, Maryland kept COVID-19 firmly under its thumb Monday.
The Maryland Department of Health reported its fewest number of daily confirmed cases (272) since March 22 and its fewest number of related deaths (3) since March 31.
Current hospitalizations fell for the fifth consecutive day to 403. That’s as low as they have been since April 1. There are 142 Maryland residents in intensive care.
Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling positivity rate fell to a new low of 4.51 percent after the state conducted almost 11,000 tests over the last 24 hours.
The positive trends in Maryland were reported as most of the nation struggles to wrestle the virus under control. The seven-day average for confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. set a record for the 28th consecutive day on Monday.
In Frederick County, there are 2,554 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. That’s an increase of two from the previous day.
The death toll in the county held steady at 113 for the second consecutive day.
Across Maryland, there are 69,904 confirmed cases and 3,121 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the state.
A total of 724,463 tests have been conducted and 5,029 people have been officially released from isolation since the pandemic began.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that Baltimore County became the 11th jurisdiction statewide out of 24 overall to test at least 10 percent of its population. That’s one of Hogan’s stated goals.
Frederick County has tested 10.5 percent of its population to date, according to the state. That’s the ninth best rate in Maryland.
Somerset County on the Eastern Shore has tested the largest percentage (19.6) of its population to date. Washington County, which neighbors Frederick to the west, has the third-best rate in the state at 14.5 percent.
“We are pleased to see more county leaders in Maryland doing their part by expanding testing efforts at the local level,” Hogan said in a statement.
(2) comments
Maryland is doing what is r. The Southern and Western States are not.
This really is a conundrum, all of the Memorial Day beach goers would have caused a spike in MD by now unless they were people from out of state. If they weren't, is it just all the bars and restaurants being open causing spikes in the south? So much still unknown about this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.