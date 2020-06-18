Maryland reported Thursday its smallest increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the end of March.
The number of new cases went up by 260, representing the smallest rise over a 24-hour period since March 31, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
In Frederick County, the number of new cases only went up by six and the death toll remained unchanged for the fifth time in the last six days, according to the state.
"The statistics are really quite impressive," County Executive Jan Gardner said. "Our challenge is to keep it that way."
As testing continues to ramp up, the state also said that it will begin announcing the percentage of the population that has been tested in each county.
There have been more than 535,000 tests conducted statewide, including more than 8,500 over the last 24 hours alone.
The state is hoping that all 24 counties will have soon tested at least 10 percent of their residents.
In Frederick County, 8.1 percent of the population has already been tested, putting the region even with Prince George's County, the state leader in confirmed cases (17,666).
Neighboring Washington and Carroll counties have tested 8.6 and 6.7 percent of their residents, respectively. Hard-hit Montgomery County has tested 7.3 percent of its population to date.
Somerset County on the lower Eastern Shore has the highest percentage (18.1) of residents that have been tested, while Queen Anne's County, also on the Eastern Shore, has tested the smallest percentage (4.3).
MDH Secretary Robert Neall and Deputy Secretary Fran Phillips said Maryland had a long-term strategic supply of tests, and there was no need for counties to stockpile resources.
"Instead, we ask that your local health departments use these tests to increase the number and capacity of community-based testing sites," Neall and Phillips wrote in a letter to county leaders. "We urge you to make every effort and come up with innovative ways to provide your residents and businesses with open and convenient access to testing."
During her public information briefing Thursday, Gardner announced that expanded testing in Frederick County will include mobile "pop-up" clinics.
“Testing is a critical component to our safe path forward,” Gardner said. “I encourage people to be tested. It is free, easy, and open to people who show no symptoms.”
There are now 63,229 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, including 2,342 in Frederick County, according to MDH.
The death toll in Maryland rose by 20 since 10 a.m. Wednesday and stands at 2,886, including 108 in Frederick County, MDH said.
There has been only one death reported in Frederick County since last Friday.
Hospitalizations, meanwhile, fell for the 21st consecutive day and are down 43 percent since June 1.
The state reported that 660 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. That's 42 fewer than the previous day.
The number of people in intensive care (269) is at its lowest level since April 5.
The positivity rate — a seven-day rolling average or positive results as a percentage of all tests — also continued its steady decline.
It fell by almost half of a percentage point and now stands at 5.43 percent in the state and 5.36 percent in Frederick County.
The state's positivity rate has fallen by nearly 80 percent since its peak level (26.92 percent) on April 17.
(1) comment
The good news continues. [thumbup][ninja]
