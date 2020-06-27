Graduates:
Milana Bieluck
Charlie Brennan
Alissa Broadnax
Ashlynn Cohen
Juliette Cuadrado
Truth Dorsette
Tilde Edington
Kamri Gooding
Thalia Guettler
Crosse Herpin
Callista Johnson
Jamal Johnson
Alexa Kelz
Jason Lombardo
Amanda Maisel
Amaree McKenstry
Ashley Ober
Laniece Oliver
Oluwakayode Onobiyi
Anevay Patterson
Miguel Pavao
Alexsander Raimundo
Dana Roberts
Yireh Sanchez
Sascha Tansky
Chanel Telp
Casey Tessitore
Peter Thang
Valerie Walkup
Jalen Whitehurst
Michael Williams
Pacey Wilson
Colin Young
Ariella Zfati
Tyler Zorn
