Maryland reported Friday its smallest number of newly confirmed cases and total hospitalizations related to COVID-19 since early April.
The state department of health said there were 416 new cases over the last 24 hours. That represents the smallest increase since April 7.
The small rise in new cases brings the overall number in the state to 60,613.
That includes 2,225 in Frederick County, an increase of 23 from the previous day, according to the state.
The number of COVID-related deaths in the states stands at 2,273, including a state-reported 107 in Frederick County.
The death toll increased by 23 in the state and two in the county over the last 24 hours.
Hospitalizations, meanwhile, fell by 66 over the last 24 hours and by more than 100 over the past two days.
The total number of state residents hospitalized by the novel coronavirus (836) is as low as its been since April 7.
The number of those in intensive care (331) is as low as it has been since April 8.
There are 505 in acute care, a decrease of 39 since Thursday.
Despite continued increasing in testing across the state — over 9,700 more tests were conducted over the last 24 hours — the positivity rate continues to fall.
The positivity rate is just shy of 7 percent in Maryland, a 74 percent drop from its peak April 17.
The positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests, is now in single digits in 23 of Maryland's 24 jurisdictions, including Frederick County, where it stands at 6.68 percent.
It's one of the key metrics driving reopening decisions across the state and county.
"The fight against this virus is far from over," Gov. Larry Hogan declared Friday in a written statement.
"Our health and economic recovery depends on all of us continuing to exercise personal responsibility in order to keep ourselves, our family members, our neighbors and our coworkers safe."
As reopening expands across the U.S., the diminishing numbers in Maryland stand in sharp contrast to many other states, where the number of new cases and hospitalizations are sharply increasing.
"The community mitigation efforts established by the governor and your local leaders have had a significant impact on flattening the curve [in Maryland]" said Dr. Randall Culpepper, deputy health officer for Frederick County
"Additionally, a substantial number of COVID-19 confirmed cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities have been among our long term care facility residents and staff. As outbreaks in these facilities become fewer and fewer, we would expect to see a decrease in those metrics."
