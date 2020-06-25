With 23 new deaths reported over the last 24 hours, Maryland officially surpassed 3,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 Thursday.
The grim milestone was reached nearly four months after Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency due to the pandemic and as other key metrics continue to improve across the state.
Current hospitalizations fell for the 28th consecutive day. The daily positivity rate dropped to a new low, as the seven-day positivity rate once again dipped. And the state has now conducted more than 600,000 coronavirus tests, including 11,635 over the last 24 hours.
"As we continue to safely reopen, it is important to remember that this crisis is still not behind us," Hogan said Thursday in a press release. "More than 65,000 Marylanders have been infected, and more than 3,000 Marylanders have now lost their lives to this deadly virus. We mourn each and every loss."
COVID-19 has made a profound impact on the state.
The official numbers from the Maryland Department of Health stand at 65,777 confirmed cases and 3,001 fatalities.
The number of new cases went up by 440 since 10 a.m. Wednesday, while the death toll rose by 23 over the same span.
In Frederick County, there are 2,441 confirmed cases, an increase of 16 over the last 24 hours, and 109 related deaths.
The number of deaths in the county remained unchanged for the sixth consecutive day.
It's important for county residents and all Marylanders to stay vigilant, as they "aren't out of the woods yet," Gardner said at a press briefing Thursday.
"The governor and all the rest of us are watching what’s happening around the rest of the country where people are really not doing their part and are not following the rules, where they’ve seen a surge in positive cases, and we all want to avoid that," she added.
Across the state, current hospitalizations fell by 33 and now stand at 511 overall, including 209 in intensive care. The current hospitalization numbers are as low as they have been since early April.
There was also encouraging news with the positivity rate, which is a rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests.
The daily positivity rate is at 4.38 percent, which is as low as it has ever been, while the seven-day positivity rate dropped slightly to 5.05 percent after it either ticked a little higher or remained flat for the most of the week.
The falling positivity rate coincides with the surge in testing, as the state has now administered 603,597 tests overall.
A total of 4,874 Maryland residents have been released from isolation since the pandemic began. That's an increase of 64 from the previous day.
"Now more than ever, as we begin to come into contact with more people, we must all continue to remain vigilant," Hogan said. "Our health and economic recovery depends on all of us continuing to exercise personal responsibility in order to keep ourselves, our family members, our neighbors and our coworkers safe."
For some perspective, the annual death rate in Maryland from all causes runs just under 800 deaths per 100,000. Make of that what you will, but I'm wearing a mask until there is a vaccine.[ninja]
That should be everyone. All sorts of really ignorant excuses out there for not wearing one, of which I’ve heard it’s the devil’s medicine, only old people get it, Trump doesn’t wear one, and all sorts of misinformation from talking heads with those heads firmly up their backsides. Some of us have perspectives that get really detailed info and insight...and those that do know this is not going away without everyone doing this as one....united...nation. Screw trump and his divisive buffoonery.
Not long ago your were making fun of people wearing masks, accusing them of “hiding under the covers” while you were at Bosco Manor sipping Coronas and flipping burgers with the neighbors.
