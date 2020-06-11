Maryland surpassed 60,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the state department of health reported 732 new cases over the last 24 hours.
The volume of new cases rose incrementally from the previous day and brought the official tally to 60,197 cases in Maryland, according to the health department.
The death toll rose by virtually the same number for the third consecutive day, as there were 33 new deaths attributed to COVID-19. The overall number of deaths in the state is 2,750.
The positive trends remain that hospitalizations continue to fall, and testing continues to expand across the state, with more than 11,000 being conducted over the last 24 hours.
There are 902 hospitalized by the virus in Maryland, with 358 in intensive care and 544 in acute care.
Meanwhile, testing capacity improved, as the state conducted 11,540 tests Wednesday, bringing the overall number to 463,507 since the pandemic began.
In Frederick County, the state health department reported 2,202 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 24 from the previous day.
The death toll remained unchanged at 105, according to the state.
As the state implements its new contract tracing system, covidLINK, the Frederick County Health Department has turned over the reporting of deaths to the state health department.
The installation of the new system prevented the county health department from running their reports in the same manner.
“So, we decided to report the state numbers instead so that our community can still get timely updates,” said Rissah Watkins, the director of planning, assessment and communications for the Frederick County Health Department.
The problem is there is often a discrepancy in terms of those numbers, particularly when it comes to deaths.
For example, the county reported 113 virus-related deaths on Monday only to have the state report 105 deaths in Frederick County on Thursday afternoon.
The main way to think of that discrepancy is the state only reports deaths that claim COVID-19 as the official cause on the death certificate, whereas the county counted all deaths where the virus was present.
