The business and customer service offices of The Frederick News-Post will be closed Memorial Day. The following is a list of other changes related to Monday's holiday.
CITY OF FREDERICK
The City of Frederick’s offices will be closed on Monday to observe Memorial Day. Some service schedules will change.
Parking — No payment is required at City garages on May 25. As a reminder, daytime meter enforcement has been suspended during the City’s State of Emergency.
Residential trash collection —There will be no trash collection service on Monday. If you usually set out your household trash on Sunday evening for Monday collection, please set your trash out on Monday evening for Tuesday collection. Do not set yard waste out for collection. All other trash routes are as scheduled.
Residential yard waste collection — There will be no yard waste collection for Neighborhood Advisory Council (NAC) 6 and 7 on Monday. NAC 6 and 7 yard waste collection will resume a regular schedule on June 1.
Business District trash collection — Commercial downtown business trash will be collected on the regular schedule.
Commercial business recycling service (not residential) — Recycling will not be collected on Monday. It will return to the regular schedule on May 27.
Residential Recycling: Refer to Frederick County Recycling holiday schedule at https://www.frederickcountymd.gov/1764/Recycling-Information.
FREDERICK COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Frederick County Government services will not be available on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. While offices remain closed to the public, essential services will return to regularly scheduled hours on Tuesday.
Clarifications to the holiday schedule:
Animal Control remains closed to the public. For emergency situations, call 301-600-1603 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol.
Board of Elections remains closed to the public. The ballot drop box at the Board of Elections is open. Details: call 301-600-VOTE or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/elections
Department of Social Services remains closed to the public. Details: call 301-600-4555 or visit www.dhs.maryland.gov.
Landfill, Administrative Offices and the Reichs Ford Road Recycling Center will be closed. There will be no curbside recycling pick-up and all recycling collections will shift one day later than usual for the remainder of the week. Details: call 301-600-2960 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/recycling.
Health Department Remains closed to the public (all divisions and programs). Contract tracing will continue. Details: Call 301-600-1029 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/healthdept.
Libraries: Frederick County Public Libraries remain closed to the public until further notice. Details: call 301-600-1630 or visit www.fcpl.org.
TransIT: No services will be in operation and the TransIT office will be closed. There also will be no MARC train service and no Commuter Bus service. Details: call 301-600-2065 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/TransIT.
For additional information about Frederick County Government public services, call 301-600-9000 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov.
OTHER
The annual Memorial Day services and parade hosted by the Glen W. Eyler Post 282, American Legion, in Woodsboro are canceled.
City/town offices throughout the county remained closed to the public. The city/town offices of Brunswick, Mount Airy, Woodsboro, Emmitsburg, Thurmont, Middletown, Myersville, Walkersville and New Market will be closed for business on Memorial Day.
Memorial Day is a holiday for the U.S. Postal Service.
MDOT MVA is closed until further notice due to COVID-19. Updates at www.mva.maryland.gov/Pages/covid-19.aspx.
