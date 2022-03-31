Mobile healthcare programs vaccinated more than 2,000 people and connected dozens to recovery resources in Frederick County last year, according to the fire department.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services launched the Mobile Community Healthcare program in 2018 to help residents who use emergency medical services at a higher rate. Since then, the program has grown to include specialized responses to COVID-19 and people who use drugs, fire department officials told the Frederick County Council Tuesday.
Community paramedic Matt Burgan works with peer recovery specialists from the county health department on the Community Outreach And Support Team. The specialists have addiction experience that allows them to connect with patients in ways Burgan can’t, he said. Their work includes responding to overdoses, linking patients to treatment and supporting family members.
Some people accessed treatment resources for the first time with the help of the outreach team. In 2021, 76% of 131 people the team encountered had no prior connections to treatment, Burgan said. More than 70% requested connection to treatment through the outreach team.
“The ability for our community paramedic and the peer support specialists from the Health Department to engage the patient and their families while that event is still fresh in their minds is imperative to the success rate for us to be able to connect them to services,” DFRS Chief Tom Coe told the council.
Burgan said there is often a narrow window in which people are willing to accept help.
DFRS also saw success last year in mobile vaccinations. The COVID Mobile Clinic administered approximately 2,300 doses in 2021 at people’s homes, according to Burgan. The effort focused on homebound people. Patients included more than 13 senior congregate living facilities. The mobile team also helped test patients for COVID-19.
The mobile healthcare effort’s foundational program, Community Paramedicine, fielded 558 referrals for 332 patients in 2021. Eighty patients accounted for more than half of those referrals, according to DFRS data.
Community Paramedicine connects frequent patients to resources to address their health needs. In turn, this should reduce their reliance on EMS for healthcare, Burgan said. Community Paramedicine saw nine patients reduce their EMS encounters by 51% or greater in 2021, Burgan said.
Coe hopes to grow the Mobile Community Healthcare program, which has a staff of two. He said DFRS requested funding in the next county budget for more staff.
“The programs have been a godsend for our community,” Coe said.
