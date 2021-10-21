Frederick County on Saturday will host the 2021 Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships, a popular competition for mountain biking enthusiasts.
The event, which is expected to bring about 400 competitors and close a roadway for 12 hours, will be held inside Gambrill State Park near Myersville and the Frederick Watershed, located in Catoctin Mountain north of the city.
“It is an event that people travel in for,” Dave Ziedelis, executive director of Visit Frederick, said in August after announcing the competition.
The race will be hosted by the Maryland Sports Commission working with officials from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, staff from Gambrill State Park, Visit Frederick, the city of Frederick, Frederick County government and the Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Enthusiasts.
Gambrill Park Road will be closed between Shookstown Road and Coxey Brown Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Frederick County government.
Motorists, including local residents, have been advised to use a signed detour route on Coxey Brown Road, Harmony Road and Baltimore National Pike (U.S. 40) during the closure.
