The name of Frederick's new professional basketball team, the Flying Cows, was announced on Saturday. Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater holds the Flying Cows sign as confetti floats through the air at Carroll Creek.

 Staff photo by Andrew Schotz

The name of Frederick's new professional basketball team was announced on Saturday — the Flying Cows.

The team will be part of The Basketball League, an independent pro league with dozens of teams across the country.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

“All of the name choices had an animal theme, as part of a ‘Fear the Beast’ theme.” Has… anyone told the cows they inspire fear

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Now for the logo... [cool]

A cow with huge wings using both front hooves to dunk the ball.

All other players scatter because they don't want to be flattened by a cow. [wink]

